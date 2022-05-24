Trending:

The Queen’s former chef just revealed how to cook bacon to royal perfection and it’s genius

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • A royal chef who has cooked for the Queen has revealed how to fry bacon to royal perfection. 

    Whether it’s a trip to the local café or a seat at the family dining table, most Brits love a hearty full English breakfast once in a while.

    And Her Majesty the Queen no doubt enjoys a few rashers of tasty bacon for breakfast herself, as well as her pricey early morning sweet snack.

    And, what better way to learn how to cook bacon to royal perfection than from Her Majesty’s former chef, Jeff Baker, who has revealed the best way to make sure the British favourite is not too oily and crisped precisely.

    Instead of cooking the meat gradually, the first step is to make the pan really hot. This should caramelise the rashers, making them crunchy and giving them a stronger flavour, according to Jeff, who was awarded Leeds’ first Michelin star.

    He told the Daily Star, “I find that the best way to cook bacon is on a medium to high heat pan with a small amount of natural fat, searing it on each side for a minute or so. If the bacon is properly dry cured and cut to a nice thickness, it should caramelise on the edges.

    “The fat will then render without dissolving, resulting in delicious flavour.”

    MANCHESTER - OCTOBER 15: Queen Elizabeth II takes a tea break with hospital staff during her visit to Manchester Royal Infirmary on October 15, 1999. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

    Credit: Getty Images

    If you want a bacon sarnie fit for a Queen, avoid the ketchup or HP sauce, as Jeff believes you shouldn’t need to add anything extra if your rashers are properly cooked.

    “In my opinion, if cooked this way the bacon won’t need any sauce to enhance the taste – it’ll be perfect as it is,”the celebrity chef explained.