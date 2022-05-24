We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal chef who has cooked for the Queen has revealed how to fry bacon to royal perfection.

Even though the Queen is accustomed to fine dining, she is also partial to less fancy delicacies like Fray Bentos pies.

Renowned royal chef Jeff Baker has now shared how to fry bacon fit for a Queen perfectly every time, to avoid it being oily and not crisp enough.

Whether it’s a trip to the local café or a seat at the family dining table, most Brits love a hearty full English breakfast once in a while.

And Her Majesty the Queen no doubt enjoys a few rashers of tasty bacon for breakfast herself, as well as her pricey early morning sweet snack.

And, what better way to learn how to cook bacon to royal perfection than from Her Majesty’s former chef, Jeff Baker, who has revealed the best way to make sure the British favourite is not too oily and crisped precisely.

Instead of cooking the meat gradually, the first step is to make the pan really hot. This should caramelise the rashers, making them crunchy and giving them a stronger flavour, according to Jeff, who was awarded Leeds’ first Michelin star.

He told the Daily Star, “I find that the best way to cook bacon is on a medium to high heat pan with a small amount of natural fat, searing it on each side for a minute or so. If the bacon is properly dry cured and cut to a nice thickness, it should caramelise on the edges.

“The fat will then render without dissolving, resulting in delicious flavour.”

If you want a bacon sarnie fit for a Queen, avoid the ketchup or HP sauce, as Jeff believes you shouldn’t need to add anything extra if your rashers are properly cooked.

“In my opinion, if cooked this way the bacon won’t need any sauce to enhance the taste – it’ll be perfect as it is,”the celebrity chef explained.