The Queen could reportedly be forced to rely on three key royals as it’s suggested she might miss a very special duty for the first time in 70 years.

It’s claimed that Her Majesty might not take the salute at Trooping the Colour this year for the first time in seven decades.

Instead, three senior royals are supposedly set to step in on her behalf to carry out this important tradition at the parade.

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend drawing closer, speculation has arisen over which events fans can expect to see Her Majesty enjoying. Currently, it’s thought that confirmation of her attendance will come closer to the time. Though there’s one event that it’s thought the Queen will appear at – Trooping the Colour. Already it’s been announced that only the monarch and members of The Firm who currently undertake public duties on her behalf will be on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Though whilst it seems that the Queen will likely be glimpsed on the balcony this year, she could reportedly be relying on three royals to carry out another special duty at the parade.

Held every year in honour of the Queen’s official birthday, this year’s Trooping the Colour will also be part of the wider Jubilee celebrations. Though according to The Times, plans are allegedly being drawn up for three royals to take the royal salute on 2nd June instead of the Queen herself.

If Her Majesty does miss the salute, it’s thought that this would be the first time she’s done so in 70 years. Traditionally, the Queen has taken the Royal Salute from her troops and carried out an inspection of them after she’s arrived at Horse Guards Parade.

Later on, she historically takes the salute again from a dais after travelling back to Buckingham Palace. Over the years she’s attended on horseback, though more recently the Queen’s opted to make the journey by carriage instead.

However, reports have claimed that in her place, it will be Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne who could take the salute in 2022. They would be there in their roles as Colonels of the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guard and the Blues and Royals respectively and Charles and William are also first and second in the royal line of succession.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that it’s hoped the Queen will attend part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony and it’s believed that she could still make the balcony appearance.

This comes just weeks after the Queen pulled out of the State Opening of Parliament amid “episodic mobility issues”. Though the monarch has already attended a major event in honour of her Jubilee held ahead of the central weekend.

On May 15th, the Royal Windsor Horse Show ended with a special A Gallop Through History section. The Queen looked overcome with emotion as she watched her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor driving the late Prince Philip’s carriage.

It’s not known how much fans will see of Her Majesty over the Jubilee weekend and during Trooping the Colour. But it’s lovely to think that the Queen has key royals to rely on to support her as she marks this major milestone.