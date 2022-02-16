We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton decided against calling her daughter Princess Charlotte after her late grandmother Princess Diana for this ‘risky’ reason.

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose not to call Princess Charlotte by the name Princess Diana because of the increased ‘security risk’ it could have posed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge feared their daughter could have been targeted if she shared the same first name.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a very good reason for not calling their daughter Princess Charlotte after Princess Diana or the Queen.

When looking for baby names for their second born child, like most parents-to-be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to have looked among the old fashioned baby names and unusual baby names before making their decision.

But there was two baby girl names that were totally out of the question and these were Diana and Elizabeth because the couple had security fears over using those names.

Instead, Prince William and Kate chose to use Princess Charlotte’s grandmother’s name and the Queen‘s name with her middle name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The name choice was discussed on Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Palaces, in which Richard Kay, a Daily Mail royal journalist and columnist, said, “I think he very wisely decided not to give Charlotte his mother’s name as her first name.

“Everything she did and said would have been compared with her.

“By giving Diana as the middle name, it means Diana is still there.”

Emily Andrews, royal editor of the Mail on Sunday, added, “William has spoken about the loss of his mother and the impact it had.

“He thinks about her pretty much every day and he wants to keep his mother’s memory alive.”

And he’s not the only one as his brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle chose to name their second child Lilibet Diana – in tribute to both the Queen’s nickname and his mother the late Princess Diana.

Unlike her bothers Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, three, Princess Charlotte was christened at St Mary Magdalene’s Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Ms Andrews explained, “It has the history through William’s mother, Diana Spencer, as she was also christened there.”

Whereas George and Louis were christened at St James’ Palace, London.