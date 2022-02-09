Kate Middleton’s personal sacrifice to make marriage to William work

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is said to have had to make a personal sacrifice prior to announcing her engagement to Prince William in order to ensure that their royal marriage would work.

Kate Middleton had to make considerable changes to her appearance to blend in with the royal family and match up to the standards expected of a royal wife.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Kate underwent a huge transformation to her appearance in order to be an acceptable fit for the epic role she was set to take on.

Prince William and Kate Middleton met at the University at St Andrews in Scotland, with their romance blossoming into one of the most publicised love stories in history.

After becoming friends as students, their relationship progressed to a more meaningful level, with the Duke of Cambridge eventually popping the question to his long-term girlfriend in a romantic Kenya proposal.

However, the future Queen Consort, who was a commoner before marrying Wills, was forced to make some dramatic changes to her appearance before officially joining the monarchy, in order to meet the high standards expected of a royal wife in the spotlight.

Speaking in Channel 5 documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True, royal expert Tom Quinn recalls how the Duchess tweaked her personal style to something “more appropriate” for a member of The Firm.

Speaking on the documentary Tom said, “Her clothing almost began to reflect what people saw in her character – a kind of restraint, kind of modesty almost.

“I think that did come about because William and Kate were coming towards the point where they would announce their engagement.

“It was Kate starting to behave in ways which would be seen more appropriate for a future Queen.”

During the documentary, royal expert Victoria Arbiter also noted that the couple underestimated public interest in Kate’s appearance, adding,”William understood how the media works but Kate would have had no idea what it meant to be on the receiving end.”

The preparations for Kate to be loved went beyond her style, with the Queen designing a clever plan to ensure Kate Middleton is adored by the public while keeping her private life. By the time their engagement was announced in November 2010, Kate had undergone a complete royal rebranding, sporting a stunning blue wrap dress by Issa London for her and William’s iconic engagement interview.

The Duchess’s style has been completely altered in the last ten years, with make-up professionals noting that Kate’s decision to ditch her heavy black eyeliner over the years has made her look more “youthful”.

But, as she approached her 11th anniversary, the Duchess has undergone more noteworthy changes . As she walked out in London for her first royal outing of the year just days after turning 40, donning a spectacular dark hair transformation.

She also channelled her inner Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth with a collection of breathtaking birthday photographs while celebrating her 40th birthday.