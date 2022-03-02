We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The secret name Kate Middleton has used to cover up an embarrassing shopping blunder has been revealed.

Kate Middleton once used a secret name to cover up a red-faced shopping error in which she forgot her purse.

The Duchess of Cambridge was unable to pay for the item so had to reserve it under a different name.

This royal news comes as its revealed Kate Middleton’s ‘unsure anxiety’ hints she hasn’t mastered Queen’s confidence

An embarrassed Kate Middleton once used a secret name to reserve a shopping item that she couldn’t pay for because she had forgotten her purse.

The Duchess of Cambridge is unlike many members of the Royal Family in the way she chooses to still go out shopping for herself and her family, rather than use butlers or royal servants and just last month she was spotted on a shopping trip in Sloane Square, Chelsea wearing skinny jeans and a cosy knit.

But being independent once in a while can have its downfalls, and Kate once made an embarrassing error of forgetting to pick up her purse and decided to use a secret name in order to try and cover up the blunder.

During the early days of her marriage to Prince William, Kate rented a farmhouse near the seaside resort of Rhosneigr in Anglesey so she could be nearer to her husband who at the time, worked as a search and rescue pilot at nearby RAF Valley.

During their time there Kate was often seen shopping at the local Waitrose and other shops including a watersports shop called Funsport near her home.

Her experience was far from fun when she suffered a rather embarrassing moment while trying to purchase a wetsuit.

Kate had got to the till when she realised she had forgotten her purse containing her cash and credit cards, as a result she was unable to purchase the luxury item. But she stopped it from being a wasted trip altogether by giving the shopkeeper Dave “Bucky” Buckland, who failed to recognise her at the time, a secret name.

When Dave asked for her name when she asked if she could reserve the wetsuit to collect later, to which Kate replied, “Mrs Cambridge”

At the time a source told the Mail on Sunday, “He [Bucky] was happy with that, but then produced a pen and asked for her name. Perhaps she was trying to play down her destiny as future Queen, but she replied “Mrs Cambridge”.

“He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname. He hadn’t a clue who she was. She just smiled and said she’d be back.

“He hasn’t lived it down since.”

Prince William and Kate have been visiting Wales this week as they embark on their official engagements.