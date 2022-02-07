We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is spotted wearing skinny jeans and cosy knit for a rare off-duty shopping trip without the kids or her husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton has been spotted enjoying a low-key shopping spree in London wearing casual clothes.

The Duchess of Cambridge dressed down as she stopped by Peter Jones’ store in Sloane Square, Chelsea.

Kate Middleton gave fans a glimpse of her off-duty mum look as she stepped out to browse the shops in a pair of skinny jeans and a cosy knit jumper.

The Duchess, who turned 40 last month, wore a £450 Ralph Lauren jumper and a £750 Massimo Dutti coat as she popped by Peter Jones’ store on London’s Sloane Square.

Photographs obtained by Mail Online, show Kate carrying a black fabric shopping bag from the store in one hand as she climbed into the back of a chauffeur-driven BMW which was parked outside the back entrance to the department store.

She appeared to go unnoticed as her low-key outfit and face mask meant she blended in with other women as she popped inside for a spot of shopping without her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Kate has previously gone shopping with the Queen and Duchess Camilla to Fortnum & Mason back in 2012 when the revamped London store re-opened its doors.

The Duchess, while straying from her formal attire, didn’t disappoint by pairing blue skinny jeans with a £449 Polo Ralph Lauren grey cable knit jumper, favourite £249 Massimo Dutti check coat, and £170 boots from celeb-loved brand Blundstone.

Kate could have just asked her stylist to go shopping but instead, the future Queen, whose husband is second in line to the throne in the royal succession, opted to run her errands herself.

Fond of High Street brands and low-cost online retailers, Kate was recently spotted wearing some bargain £10 ASOS earrings.

While Kate was browsing the store, which sells everything from homewares to children’s clothes, electrical and menswear, her driver was approached by two women who appeared to take issue with the way he had parked on the curb. Moments later, he pulled off the kerb and parked on the road.

