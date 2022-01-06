We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A viral Tik Tok video has exposed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s cunning technique that keeps visitors from peeping into their garden.

Kensington Palace is both the Cambridge’s London home and a famous royal tourist attraction.

While tourists can admire the massive apartments and fascinating exhibitions, it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge use a clever trick to keep the public from peeking into the parts of Kensington Palace that are their home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are always in the spotlight, interacting with people, attending royal engagements, and being filmed. While privacy can be difficult to come by for any royal, Prince William and Kate Middleton have found a creative way to make sure tourists paying a visit to Kensington Palace cannot see inside their living quarters.

After all course, the public are not allowed to enter Kate and William’s private areas at the palace, which is located in Apartment 1A.

The couple have previously opened their doors to the public, including this summer when they transformed their backyard into an outdoor cinema for the first time.

Despite the rare glimpse into their residence, one TikTok user found a very sneaky way The Firm ensures that no guests to the palace get even a sneak glance into their exclusive gardens.

Laura-Ann Bar, whose TikTok handle is @allthatspretty, shared a video of the clever windows with royal fans.

Captioning the video she wrote, “I’m at the Kensington Palace tour!

“Look at the secret windows they have that make sure you can’t see into Kate & Will’s private garden to the right. They have it on all the windows in this room.”

In the past, William and Kate have only given tiny peeks into their Kensington Palace home, with their personal rooms strictly off-limits.

In March, the couple and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, announced that they were returning to Apartment 1A after living in their Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

On True Royalty’s Royal Beat, royal author Christopher Warwick said of the Cambridge family home, “It has 20 rooms from the basement to the attic, it is not a small house.

“All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment.”