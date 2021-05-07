We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's back garden will be transformed into an outdoor cinema for the first time ever this summer as it opens its gates to the public.





Prince William and Kate Middleton’s back garden is being transformed into an outdoor Luna Cinema for the first time ever this summer

Members of the public can book tickets for an unforgettable experience – watching a movie under the stars on the royal grounds of the Sandringham Estate

This royal news comes after it was revealed Kate Middleton baby leak caused by palace staff panicking

The Sandringham Estate gardens, the grounds of the Queen’s home and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Norfolk retreat, will become the backdrop for an unforgettable outdoor cinema experience – as Luna Cinema launches its Cinema Under the Stars programme this summer.

The gates of the royal grounds will be opened like never before as members of the public snap up tickets to join friends, sip drinks and enjoy films al-fresco all summer long.

While the Luna Cinema returns with more than 175 screenings at more than 50 stunning locations across the UK, all eyes will be on the Sandringham Estate as it joins the location line-up for the first time ever – enabling exclusive screenings to be held in the extensive grounds.

Sandringham has been a key location for the royals, with them previously attending their Christmas church services there and it is where the Queen headed after cutting short her holiday. Prince William, Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have spent part of lockdown at Anmer Hall on the estate. And Prince William held a special screening within the grounds of Sandringham House for the FA cup final last year.

Tickets for the upcoming season, which runs from 29th June until 3rd October, are on sale now at Luna Cinema – with prices starting from just £15.50 including booking fees.

But if you want the royal style experience why not upgrade your general admission ticket for multiple added extras – with an optional seated ticket upgrade to include use of a Luna director’s chair, or for the ultimate VIP experience guests can opt for the Luna Luxe ticket, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from a luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters, a sharing hamper of food, a bottle of bubbles, and a mini cup of luxury Häagen-Dazs ice cream to complete the unforgettable cinematic experience.

The screenings list is just the ticket to banish the lockdown cobwebs and mark a return to feelgood fun: recent favourites like Bohemian Rhapsody, Joker and The Greatest Showman; classics like Casablanca and Some Like It Hot; as well as all the popular perennials, from Top Gun to Dirty Dancing and Jurassic Park to Harry Potter feature in the list.

George Wood, founder of the Luna Cinema, said, “After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the country to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open-air cinema experiences.

So picture this: your favourite film; the people you’ve missed (or just missed spending quality time with); a starry summer sky above, and all around you the most inspiring and beautiful settings: castles, Royal Parks, abbeys, palaces and stately homes. We are promising our guests an outing worthy of the wait – and we are counting down the days to welcoming Britain back to the movies.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s London home at Kensington Palace previously provided an incredible backdrop to the movies.

The Luna Cinema is also this year launching its “Summer of Surprise” initiative where guests who are celebrating a special occasion at Luna, or just want to treat someone they are attending with, can nominate themselves to receive a surprise treat at the screening. From a complimentary drink to a VIP upgrade, it’s all about making this summer as fantastic as possible.

The Luna Bar with Moretti will be present at all screenings serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as the famous Italian beer itself of course; and there will delicious hot food available at all screenings. Audiences are also welcome to dig out their hampers and pack a picnic (though the bringing of alcohol to the events is restricted). Both food and drink at Luna’s screenings will be available to order using a handy “click and collect” service to avoid time spent queuing.

Video of the Week

But if Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Sandringham location in Norfolk is too far for you to travel, you can take your pick from more than 50 screening venues and explore exclusive new locations including grand stately homes such as Longleat in Somerset, Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, and Wollaton Hall in Nottingham, urban parks such as London’s Clapham Common and Brockwell Park, alongside regal settings such as the Hampton Court Palace, Warwick Castle and Westminster Abbey, amongst many others.