Meghan Markle was involved in Princess Diana's memorial statue unveiling but it was said to be so subtle you might have missed it.

The Duchess of Sussex, who remained in the US with her newborn daughter Lilibet Diana and son Archie, played a subtle role in the ceremony.

The former Suits actress might have been more than 5,000 miles away looking after her two children, Archie, two and newborn baby Lilibet Diana at their home in LA, but she is said to have added a personal touch to her husband Prince Harry’s speech.

The Duke of Sussex jetted to the UK for the ceremony to celebrate what would have been his beloved mother’s 60th birthday had she not tragically died in 1997, and while he met with his brother Prince William for the first time in months, his wife is understood to have helped him compose his wonderful words.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, she said that Prince Harry’s speech “sounded as though it was Meghan speaking”.

“I think his speech when he came out of the isolation, it was almost taking William’s role there because he was speaking first.

“He was saying, ‘My mother, like I do, believe that it’s the young people that can change the world, this is what I’m trying to do.’ The speech was written in his home in America because you could see that squidgy bird’s nest painting on the wall.

“And I think it was all written with Meghan’s help and a lot of the words sounded as though it was her speaking. Even before she was married she was talking about young people changing the world.”

The brothers, who shared their heartbreaking wish, as they unveiled the memorial to the world, came together in the Sunken garden and Kensington Palace – which was their mother’s favourite spot.

The words which they also shared said, “Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” William and Harry said in a joint statement.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison, and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”

And notably, the Sunken Garden is where Prince Harry and Meghan posed for photographs to announce their engagement back in 2016.

Meghan Markle is yet to see the Princess Diana statue in person, but Prince William gave his wife and children an advanced preview of the memorial.