We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and her youngest son Prince Louis are spotted riding their bikes in a London park as a fan describes the adorable sighting.

Kate Middleton and her son Prince Louis have been spotted enjoying a sweet bike ride date in a London park.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her son Louis, three, were seen outside their Kensington Palace home as they entered Hyde Park.

This royal news comes as it’s revealed Meghan Markle’s name on baby Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate is very different from the one used on Archie’s

Kate Middleton and her son Louis were spotted enjoying some quality time together outside palace gates after a fan recalled the adorable moment they were seen biking together in central London.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mum to son Prince George, seven, daughter Charlotte, six, and son Louis, three, took some time out from her royal duties to spend some mother and son time with her youngest.

The stunned fan, who admitted she almost “collided” with the young Prince, recalled the encounter on Twitter. She wrote, ‘Had the most random & epic “celeb spotting” this morning in London. It was a literal run-in as we almost collided It started as a grumpy day. I was stressed and sleep-deprived, grumbling to myself as a dragged my sleepy bum to dance class in Hyde Park…

‘As I was approaching the Queen’s Gate entrance, I see a young boy on a bike racing towards me on the sidewalk, while gleefully saying “I can’t go slower!” as his Mom chases inches behind. As I do when I see all kids, I break into a grin and say a big “hiiii!” as he zooms by.’

Kate Middleton proved she can be a fun mum earlier this year as she took to riding a land yacht with her husband Prince William during a royal visit to Scotland.

But the fan who witnessed this latest sporty sighting continued to explain how the Duchess’s security was running after the pair. ‘It takes me about half a second to realize this adorable boy and his Mom are faces I’ve seen thousands of times. I then notice a breathless, masked man in a suit running after the two, clearly having been outpaced. I stop for a second to register this random, magical, royal moment…as I’ve just had an almost literal run-in with HRH Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince George! On a sidewalk! In the middle of London!!’

The royal-struck fan realised later that it was most likely Kate and her son, Prince Louis which she originally mistook for Prince George after other Twitter users pointed out George would be in school at the time of the sighting. And after all, Prince Louis was pictured with his new balance bike back in April to celebrate his third birthday.

Kate admitted earlier this year that she struggled to keep up with him. “Louis has got so big now, he’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick, I can’t keep up with him,” she explained.

However, he’s not the only Cambridge kid to love biking – the Cambridges have previously been gifted an Avanti mini bike for Prince George in 2014 when they visited New Zealand on the first official trip overseas with their son.

The sighting comes after Kate and Prince William took their eldest son Prince George to Wembley to watch the England v Germany Euros 2020 match as fans called for George to be given this new job.

And Kate, who is no stranger to being quick off the mark, was trying to stop Louis from getting too far ahead and was said to have been even ‘out-running’ her security.