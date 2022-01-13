We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a ‘wake-up call’ that made them realise they ‘wouldn’t be stars’ after seeing this 2020 photo.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly knew that they ‘wouldn’t be stars’ after seeing a family photo of Prince George with the Queen and future Kings Prince Charles and Prince William.

The Sussexes stepped back as senior working members of the Royal Family to start a new life in LA.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have realised they ‘wouldn’t be stars’ after seeing a snap of Prince George with the Queen and future kings Prince Charles and Prince William, a royal expert claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have distanced themselves from the royal family in recent years after stepping back as senior working royals and starting a new life for themselves and their children Archie, two and seven-month-old Lilibet Diana, in Montecito, California.

Royal commentator Neil Sean suggested on his YouTube channel that while that photo had made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex consider their position, it wasn’t what caused them to step back but he still claims it must have been a “wake-up call” for the couple.

He said: “I do believe that it could have been something of a wake-up call to realise that perhaps he and Meghan would never really truly be the superstars of the British monarchy.

“That’s not to say that they don’t garner as much more interest than other senior members of the British monarchy, but sometimes it can be the wrong interest.”

Neil observed that it showed “a new, streamlined monarchy” in the line of royal succession.

He explained, “We have Prince Charles, Prince George, and of course Her Majesty the Queen. And this was going to be showing, alongside William, where the next phase is.

“Well, of course, if you look at the picture, it makes perfect sense. Obviously, that is the next line-up.”

But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has already decided to step down from the royal family before the image was released in 2020.

He suggested the picture was not the final try, “Harry and Meghan had decided more or less within the first few months of meeting that they could have a different life,” he suggested.

“It wasn’t exactly mapped out word for word, what we’ve ended up with, but certainly for Prince Harry, he wanted to have a different role in his life.

“We’d seen that already with him trying to branch out within the military, and of course, alongside Kate and William, he started those mental health charities.”

Prince Harry is expected to draw attention to his childhood when he releases a memoir later this year.