Prince William and Prince Harry wore matching suits for their first reunion in months, as they appeared at the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.

The brothers appeared to put their differences aside by matching their suits in a touching nod to Princess Diana.

The heartfelt tribute to their late mother was to celebrate her life on what would have been her 60th birthday.

This royal news comes after the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge shared their one heartbreaking wish after the special day.

Royal pro Richard Eden pointed out that Prince Harry has been mostly opting for grey suits since meeting the Duchess of Sussex, but he switched to a blue suit for the occasion honouring his mother.

He revealed to Palace Confidential, “You might have noticed they were both wearing navy suits and Harry has been stuck to his grey suit ever since he met Meghan.

“I think she suggested, ‘you look good in grey’ and he’s always worn it but on this occasion he wore navy. That was Diana’s favourite suit for a man, it was navy.”

The Daily Mail’s diary editor, went on to explain how Prince Charles even wore navy to the Princess of Wales’ funeral.

“If you look at Prince Charles at her funeral, he didn’t wear black, he wore a navy suit and that’s because Diana liked him best in navy.

Adding, “There was definitely significance in that I think.”

It was Harry’s first trip back to the UK since Prince Philip’s funeral in April, but while his wife Meghan stayed in California with their two children Archie and newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.

However Meghan is believed to have played a subtle role in remembering Diana on the day.

Prince Harry’s speech, according to royal biographer Angela Levin, “sounded as though it were Meghan speaking”.

Royal author, Penny Junor, added that Harry and William’s display of unity during the unveiling was a good sign for their relationship.

She explained, “My guess is there’s quite a way to go, but it’s encouraging to see the two of them together, and with smiles on their faces. I think that is progress.

“They seemed to be reasonably relaxed with one another. They weren’t arms around each other, it wasn’t very touchy and there wasn’t, perhaps, the usual banter of times gone by.

“But had you not known there was a serious problem between the two of them, you wouldn’t necessarily have picked it up.”