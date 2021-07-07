Trending:

The touching reason Prince Harry and Prince William wore matching suits for their reunion at Diana’s memorial

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • Prince William and Prince Harry wore matching suits for their first reunion in months, as they appeared at the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.

    Royal pro Richard Eden pointed out that Prince Harry has been mostly opting for grey suits since meeting the Duchess of Sussex, but he switched to a blue suit for the occasion honouring his mother.

    He revealed to Palace Confidential, “You might have noticed they were both wearing navy suits and Harry has been stuck to his grey suit ever since he met Meghan.

    “I think she suggested, ‘you look good in grey’ and he’s always worn it but on this occasion he wore navy. That was Diana’s favourite suit for a man, it was navy.”

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England.

    The Daily Mail’s diary editor, went on to explain how Prince Charles even wore navy to the Princess of Wales’ funeral.

    “If you look at Prince Charles at her funeral, he didn’t wear black, he wore a navy suit and that’s because Diana liked him best in navy.

    Adding, “There was definitely significance in that I think.”

    Prince Charles Princess Diana funeral

    LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 5: The Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace on September 5, 1997 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

    It was Harry’s first trip back to the UK since Prince Philip’s funeral in April, but while his wife Meghan stayed in California with their two children Archie and newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.

    However Meghan is believed to have played a subtle role in remembering Diana on the day.

    Prince Harry’s speech, according to royal biographer Angela Levin, “sounded as though it were Meghan speaking”.

    Today would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. At a ceremony here today, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory.

    Royal author, Penny Junor, added that Harry and William’s display of unity during the unveiling was a good sign for their relationship.

    She explained, “My guess is there’s quite a way to go, but it’s encouraging to see the two of them together, and with smiles on their faces. I think that is progress.

    “They seemed to be reasonably relaxed with one another. They weren’t arms around each other, it wasn’t very touchy and there wasn’t, perhaps, the usual banter of times gone by.

    “But had you not known there was a serious problem between the two of them, you wouldn’t necessarily have picked it up.”

