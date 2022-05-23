We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are set to make a cameo appearance in an episode of EastEnders to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal pair will appear as themselves, surprise locals during a street party celebrating Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that the royal family have ‘opened their doors’ to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to ‘do their bit’.

As part of her 70th year on the throne, the Queen has given everyone in the UK an extra bank holiday. While the festivities are in full swing, the royal family has another surprise in store for fans, as Charles and Camilla have shared some exciting news.

The pair will appear in Eastenders after visiting the set of the long-running BBC drama in March and meeting the actors and staff.

Viewers who are up to date on the soap will have seen Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, plan a special Jubilee celebration for the Square, as he teases some very special visitors.

Partygoers, are in for a big surprise when Mick and Linda Carter welcome Their Royal Highnesses and introduce them to the residents of Walford.

Given their status and willingness to be filmed for the show, Kellie Bright noted, “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it. I just thought, ‘Wow, they’ve never done anything like this before’.

“They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm.”

The royal couple are not the first to visit the famous set. The Queen paid a visit to the late Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell on the EastEnders cast in 2001.

Her Majesty walked past the Queen Vic, into Albert Square, and through the EastEnders street market, where she met cast members.

The special Jubilee edition starring Charles and Camilla will air on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30 p.m.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added, “We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders‘ most special episodes.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn’t just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders‘ history.”