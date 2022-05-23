We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen and the royal family are said to have opened their doors to refugees fleeing Ukraine, as they condemn Russia’s invasion.

The Firm is said to be trying to ‘do their bit’ to help those impacted by what Prince Charles has called an ‘attack on Democracy’.

The Daily Mail is reporting that they are now offering to house refugees, with a palace source also revealing that they have made ‘substantial’ aid donations, but wish to keep their efforts private.

This news comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the family were looking into ways to offer practical assistance and support.

So far the royal family has been very vocal with their opinions about the war, with Prince Harry and Meghan sharing their heartbreak over the lives that have been lost and stating that they ‘stand with Ukraine’.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also expressed their feelings of ‘helplessness’ after their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte asked questions about the ongoing conflict.

The royal family has also clearly shown their support in visual tributes, with Kate being spotted wearing a Ukrainian bag and the Queen including beautiful nods to the country in several photographs shared on the royal family’s social media accounts.

One instance in particular saw fans touched by the subtle gesture. During a meeting with Justin Trudeau, the President of Canada, The Queen was pictured in front of a beautiful blue and yellow bouquet of flowers – the colours of the Ukrainian flag.