Donald Trump was so 'bored' by Prince Charles when they met for afternoon tea that he 'rolled his eyes' over this irritating thing.

Donald Trump was ‘bored’ when he met up with Prince Charles for afternoon tea that he rolled his eyes and complained that the Prince focused too much on climate change.

The former US president was left unimpressed with the conversation according to Stephanie Grisham’s memoir.

Donald Trump was said to be ‘bored’ when he met up for afternoon tea with Prince Charles, according to a new memoir.

The 45th US President was in his presidency back in June 2019 when he arranged to meet up with the Prince of Wales and the Queen during his three-day state visit.

A state dinner was to be hosted by her majesty Queen Elizabeth II but during the private tea, Prince Charles decided to focus his attention on speaking about climate change, which ‘bored’ the former president, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s forthcoming memoir, entitled I’ll Take Your Questions Now.

An early copy of the book, which has been obtained by Insider, claims that Donald “was apparently not as big a fan” of Prince Charles, who is heir to the throne in the royal line of succession.

Meanwhile, his interactions with the Queen during that visit were described as jovial.

The memoir recalls that during the trip, Donald and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump met with Prince Charles for a private tea but after returning from the event, the former president “complained that the conversation had been terrible.”

The occasion forced Donald to explain why he felt that way, to which he added, “Nothing but climate change,” he said while rolling his eyes.

Stephanie Grisham writes in her book that Melania Trump laughed at the former president over his reaction.

“Oh, yes, he was very bored,” she said of her husband.

Meanwhile, Melania was said to have ‘had a lovely time’ at the event, which was held at Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles isn’t the only member of The Firm to push for something to be done to tackle climate change. Prince William recently warned there was ‘no time to waste’ in a new video clip.

And later when discussing the meeting with Piers Morgan, Donald Trump said he did listen to the Prince of Wales’ concerns over climate change. He said, ‘He’s really into climate change, and I think that’s great. I totally listened to him.”

“What he really wants and what he really feels warmly about is the future,” Trump added. “He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.”

Let’s hope there are no more bombshells to come out of a memoir.