Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby due date has been revealed.

The couple is expecting their first child together “early 2020”.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are said to be due to welcome their royal baby “within weeks” as the due date is revealed.

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in September last year by uploading a photograph of Eugenie holding a pair of baby slippers and captioned it, ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…’

After it’s revealed where pregnant Eugenie is spending lockdown, now the couple is said to become parents sooner than you think after a royal insider revealed the baby’s due date.

While details around royal pregnancies are usually kept under wraps, an insider has claimed their royal baby is due in “mid-February”, Hello Magazine reports.

And with Princess Eugenie, 30, herself teasing that the baby’s arrival would be “early 2021”, the new addition to the royal family could be here within weeks.

When it does eventually arrive, the baby will be Queen, 94, and Prince Philip’s, 99, ninth great-grandchild and Prince Andrew, 60, and Sarah Ferguson’s, 60, first grandchild.

Speaking about her excitement about becoming a grandmother for the first time, Sarah Ferguson said, “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

Eugenie is expected to be the first royal to give birth during the world Covid health pandemic. And while it’s not yet known what Princess Eugenie will call her baby it’s understood that the baby’s name might not be revealed straight away. Eugenie and Jack may decide to wait a while before releasing their little one’s name to the public.

Her Majesty the Queen is usually one of the first people to know about the birth of a royal baby and typically approves the names of those closest in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall is also pregnant with her third child but the baby is not due until later in the year.