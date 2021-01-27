Kate Middleton has special plans to help young victims of the pandemic

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is launching new initiatives to ‘shift focus’ onto the victims of the pandemic, royal experts have claimed.

The royal family has been working hard throughout the pandemic, providing support and doing duties virtually wherever they can.

Royal sources say that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is trying to move the focus onto the silent victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially young children who have had their development impacted by the crisis.

Kate, 39, has been spending the third lockdown at her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with Prince William 38, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have adapted their working public life as a result of reoccurring lockdowns. They have been doing video calls, virtual events, and when restrictions were lifted, socially distanced events.

Now they are stepping up their work further, to shed light on those suffering and support frontline workers.

The Duchess is changing how her charities will operate after the pandemic and will be progressing her work with the Early Year’s survey.

An insider told the Mirror, “The Duchess’s primary work will be to build on the results of the survey and bring together more partners to focus on those who are most at risk of falling through the cracks of society.’”

The insider also said that issues like homelessness, addiction, and mental health have been seriously impacted by the pandemic. All issues which Kate is passionate about.

Peter Grigg, CEO of Home-Start UK, an organisation that helps children and families who are struggling has told how Kate’s help could shed light on the crisis, “The early years have been historically woefully underfunded and the attention on the Duchess’s focus has the capacity to make real change.”

These changes follow updates made to their royal foundation website. The update said they are connecting their patronages to charities so they can provide practical support to frontline workers. The couple plan to promote and support mental health charities as well as celebrating frontline workers.