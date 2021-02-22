We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George reportedly broke royal protocol at an important royal event, forcing his cousin Savannah Phillips to intervene.

Prince George took pride of place at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations back in 2018. Standing on the balcony along with other members of the royal family, he astounded royal fans when his cousin Savannah Phillips appeared to put her hands over his mouth. Prince George and Savannah have had plenty of adorable moments together over the years.

This hilarious exchange between the royal cousins soon became one of the most memorable parts of that year’s Trooping the Colour parade. Now experts have shed some light on this extraordinary occurrence. And it seems there was a very important reason for Savannah’s intervention.

Speaking on the documentary, Secrets of the Royal Palaces, The Crown Chronicles Editor Victoria Howard reportedly explained that Trooping the Colour “is one of the few times each year that the whole Royal Family can get together.

“There are more than 40 people at times on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“The Queen and her children, her grandchildren, and even her great-grandchildren.

“They play the national anthem to appreciate the monarch essentially.”

She went on to add that: “Of course the crowds will sing along, but the royals don’t.

“They stand to attention and respect the anthem.”

But it seems that one young royal wanted to join in. Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers told the documentary viewers: “The royals were being very stoic when suddenly Savannah starts conducting the band.”

“George then started belting out his best rendition of God Save the Queen.

“Prince George started to sing along, he’s clearly been learning the words.

“Suddenly Savannah realises ‘gosh, we’re royals, we shouldn’t be doing this’.”

“She knew actually that the royals don’t sing along”, he added.

Footage of the Queen’s official birthday celebrations back in 2018 showed Peter Phillips’ daughter putting her hand over Prince George’s mouth.

Video of the Week

Whilst this hilarious display from George and Savannah delighted royal fans at the time, it seems they weren’t the first. Prince Harry put his hand over his cousin Princess Beatrice’s mouth on the Buckingham Palace balcony back in 1990 as they watched the Battle of Britain 50th Anniversary Parade.

It has now been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially quit the royal family as working royals.

The couple first stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year and have since settled in California with their son Archie.