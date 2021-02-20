We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie reveals royal baby name! She and Jack Brooksbank have finally confirmed the name of their son – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The couple welcomed their first child on 9th February 2021

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have now revealed their son’s name, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank – a sweet nod to Prince Philip

It follows royal news that Meghan and Harry have officially quit royal life

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank took to Instagram on Saturday morning to officially share details of their son’s name, alongside their first family photo.

The couple have named their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. While it’s unclear where the unique name originates from, Philip is of course a nod to Princess Eugenie’s grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, who remains in hospital.

Princess Eugenie looks chic in a white smock dress with a gorgeous mustard headband for the family photo, with Jack – dressed in blue – looking thrilled to be holding their son.

It’s no doubt been a whirlwind two weeks for the new parents, but Princess Eugenie and Jack revealed they are overwhelmed with love for their son, just days after Eugenie revealed the newborn essentials she’s been relying on since the birth of little August.

Alongside the gorgeous family photo, Sarah Ferguson’s daughter wrote, “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are so excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

Eugenie confirmed the photographs had been taken by her midwife, who she went on to thank: “Thankyou to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

It is thought Princess Eugenie and Jack are currently spending lockdown with Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Video of the Week

The name goes against all of the favourites that were in the running, including Stamp Brooksbank – who was a Governor of the Bank of England in the mid-18th Century and is Jack’s great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Bookmakers previously revealed that other favourites for the little boy’s first name included Philip, after Eugenie’s grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, Arthur, Godfrey and Thomas.