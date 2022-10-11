Best Vitamin C serum for your skin type 2022 - as tried-and-tested by our beauty team

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Picking the best Vitamin C serum for your skin will help your complexion look brighter and fresher while also protecting your skin from harmful pollutants.

"As one of the most potent antioxidants for the skin, vitamin C has multiple benefits", says Medical Doctor and Dermatologist Dr Elif Benar (opens in new tab), who has over 10 years of experience in medical aesthetics. "They include fading liver spots and skin hyperpigmentation (opens in new tab), brightening the skin, and helping to increase collage production for an overall healthier complexion." She continues, "In addition, Vitamin C's anti-pigmentary and brightening effect on your skin will help you with discoloration problems such as hyperpigmentation caused by acne."

In some ways, incorporating an antioxidant like Vitamin C is almost as important as using the best sunscreen for your face (opens in new tab). You can use the ingredient in a myriad of ways, including the best facial oils (opens in new tab), but for us, serums are the best ways of targeting skin concerns. The light, liquid formulas sink in deeply into your skin, and they’re often more concentrated and potent than your day cream.

What to consider when looking for the best Vitamin C serum

Star rating: Our in-house star-rating system is based on peer reviews. They’ve tried and tested the best Vitamin C serums and awarded stars based on factors such as product quality, ease of use, customer feedback, awards and value for money. Products that have received a 5 star status are rare and considered exceptional, going above and beyond our reviewer’s expectations.

Our in-house star-rating system is based on peer reviews. They’ve tried and tested the best Vitamin C serums and awarded stars based on factors such as product quality, ease of use, customer feedback, awards and value for money. Products that have received a 5 star status are rare and considered exceptional, going above and beyond our reviewer’s expectations. Active ingredients: Lots of brands shout about their products having ingredients like Vitamin C within them but when you really get into the details, sometimes the concentration of the ingredient is miniscule. We always ensure to pick the most hardworking products, so we're looking for percentages between 3-20% when we pick the best Vitamin C serum options. Dr Benar says, "Most vitamin C serums start at around 5% concentration; the higher the concentration of active vitamin C will give you a more powerful result."

Lots of brands shout about their products having ingredients like Vitamin C within them but when you really get into the details, sometimes the concentration of the ingredient is miniscule. We always ensure to pick the most hardworking products, so we're looking for percentages between 3-20% when we pick the best Vitamin C serum options. Dr Benar says, "Most vitamin C serums start at around 5% concentration; the higher the concentration of active vitamin C will give you a more powerful result." Packaging: The way Vitamin C is packaged is more important than other serums. The reason being that Vit C is a famously unstable active ingredient. Too much exposure to sunlight or oxygen can cause the product to become less effective, or even altogether unusable. You won't find any big tubs or jars here. We've picked cleverly packaged, ideally airtight containers to ensure you're getting the best use out of your best Vitamin C serum.

The way Vitamin C is packaged is more important than other serums. The reason being that Vit C is a famously unstable active ingredient. Too much exposure to sunlight or oxygen can cause the product to become less effective, or even altogether unusable. You won't find any big tubs or jars here. We've picked cleverly packaged, ideally airtight containers to ensure you're getting the best use out of your best Vitamin C serum. Cruelty-free: More and more beauty brands have realised that testing on animals is not a humane or sustainable practice. We’re keen to select products from brands that follow this ethos.

Best Vitamin C serum for your skin type 2022

(Image credit: Ole Henriksen)

1. OLE HENRIKSEN BANANA BRIGHT VITAMIN C SERUM Best overall Vitamin C Serum Specifications RRP: £56 Vitamin C concentration: 15% Packaging: Airless dispenser Any extra benefits?: Exfoliating acids, skin-brightening pigments and hyaluronic acid Reasons to buy + Includes skin-brightening pigments for an instant brightening effect + Potent 15% concentration + Blended with acids to speed up brightening Reasons to avoid - None, we love this Today's Best Deals $28 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $47.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Out of all the Vitamin C serums we tried, this comes up trumps, for a few different reasons. The 15% concentration means it's potent enough to make a real difference to dull skin without causing irritation, and it uses PHAs, a gentle form of exfoliating acids to speed up the brightening process.

Beauty editor Stephanie Maylor (opens in new tab) is a huge fan, calling this the best Vitamin C serum in her collection. "My love for this serum starts with the texture - it's juicy and silky, with a faint orange fragrance that makes me think of Calippos on a hot day. The real selling points are in the results. It makes my skin look less like it's surviving on a few hours sleep, more like I've had a child-free weekend at a spa. It's made with 15% vitamin C and poly-hydroxy acids that provide a gentle exfoliating action to slosh away dead skin cells, leaving behind a more rested, brighter-looking complexion." That's us sold.

(Image credit: Skinceuticals)

2. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Best Vitamin C Serum for mature skin Specifications RRP: £150 Vitamin C concentration: 15% Packaging: A glass bottle with pipette Any extra benefits?: Mix of three antioxidants, for maximum effectiveness Reasons to buy + An industry-leading product + Much loved by dermatologists + Especially good for pigmentation Reasons to avoid - Very, very expensive! Today's Best Deals $55 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $128 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This buy is often at the top of many lists of the best Vitamin C serums - and for good reason! The brand was one of the first to harness the power of antioxidants into a potent serum, and it's much-loved by beauty editors, dermatologists and celebrities. It's especially good for treating mature skin concerns like age spots and pigmentation, as Senior Beauty writer Emma North (opens in new tab) has witnessed.

"For me, this is the undisputed champion of the vitamin C world." She continues, "It significantly reduces my pigmentation from years of sun worshiping and gives a healthy glow that you simply can't replicate with makeup. It's expensive but I feel the cost is justified by the results you see. Make it a part of your DIY anti ageing facial (opens in new tab) and you'll see real results within days."

The only downside is the price, which is extremely high. If your budget won't stretch to this luxury buy, don't panic. You don't need to spend a lot to get the best Vitamin C serums, which leads us to...

(Image credit: Revolution Skincare)

3. REVOLUTION SKINCARE X SALI HUGHES MUST-C DAILY SERUM Best drugstore Vitamin C serum Specifications RRP: £15 Vitamin C concentration: 15% Packaging: Airless pump dispenser Any extra benefits?: Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E Reasons to buy + Brilliantly affordable + A high concentration for the price point + Skin-boosting ingredients makes it doubly effective Reasons to avoid - None, we love this Today's Best Deals $16 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Revolution skincare have partnered with legendary British Beauty Editor Sali Hughes (opens in new tab) for a range of hardworking, fuss-free buys. We've been so impressed by the entire product line, but this serum is a real standout hero. According to Sali herself, "There is no reason for anyone to be paying for multiple day serums. I wanted to make one with everything you need in one bottle, at an affordable price, so you can throw it on then get on with your life."

I can wholeheartedly say that it's the best Vitamin C serum I've tried for a long, long time. As with most antioxidant serums, it has a bit of a chemical whiff but it dries down neutrally. It glides onto skin without feeling sticky, or pilling under makeup. My skin looked healthier, brighter and bouncier after just a few uses. I'm stockpiling.

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

4. LA ROCHE-POSAY PURE VITAMIN C 10 SERUM Best Vitamin C serum for sensitive skins Specifications RRP: £38 Vitamin C Concentration: 10% Packagin: Glass bottle with pipette applicator Any extra benefits?: Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid Reasons to buy + Gentle while still effective + Will also hydrate skin + Approved by dermatologists Reasons to avoid - Not as strong, if you want quick results

This is usually the first Vitamin C serum I recommend to people who are just starting out using active ingredients. It's a great middle-ground level of concentration at 10%, and it also includes super-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid to keep cells hydrated while it gets to work brightening skin.

La Roche-Posay are known for their super-gentle, but still hardworking products, and their serums are absolutely brilliant - I use every single one from the range! This is the best buy if you're starting out, or if your skin is prone to sensitivity. It feels light and soothing on application, and after a week or two of use you'll notice your skin looking clear, bright and awake.

It has over 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is always reassuring to see, too.

(Image credit: Medik8)

5. Medik8 C-TETRA LUXE Best Vitamin C serum for oily skin Specifications RRP: 59 Vitamin C Concentration: Not revealed Packaging: Dark glass bottle with pipette applicator Any extra benefits?: Vitamin F and squalane to hydrate without feeling greasy Reasons to buy + Water-free formula helps it remain stable + Light + Hydrates without clogging pores Reasons to avoid - Unclear what the concentration of vitamin c is

Some serums can feel slightly oily on the surface of skin, but that's not the case at all with this hardworking buy. The only downfall is that they don't reveal the concentration of the active, but having seen real results from using this ourselves, we're still willing to recommend it as one of the best Vitamin C serums. It's especially a good option for oily skin types, as it won't clog pores or leave skin feeling sticky or shiny.

Beauty Writer Emma North is a huge fan, stating, "This is a firm favourite in my enormous vitamin C collection. It's great for oily skin types as its non-greasy texture doesn't leave a film and sits nicely under makeup. I love the way it lessens my pigmentation and I really notice a difference in my skin when I stop using it."

(Image credit: Biossance)