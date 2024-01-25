I'm a beauty writer and these are the best 5-minute face masks for busy mums - use these next time you get a moment to yourself

The best five-minute face masks will rescue dehydrated, tired, congested and unbalanced complexions without taking up a chunk of your time - they're the perfect self-care treat for busy mums.

The parents in the room will know that there's rarely enough time in the day for self-care. And when the kids need feeding, dressing and ferrying about, taking half an hour out of the day to focus on your skincare is not going to be a priority. But that's where five-minute face masks come in. Managing to work faster and more effectively than your best night cream or even the best moisturisers for skin, five-minute face masks are the ideal solution for busy mums and those short on time.

No matter your skin issue or type, these beauty heroes promise to restore, revitalize and rebalance your complexion in as little as a couple of minutes. They also have amazing self care and mental health benefits too, as aesthetician, skincare expert and ex-doctor Dr Sarah Jenkins explains: “Psychologically, making time for yourself, even just five minutes to relax and do self-care, is a good habit to get into.” With this in mind, here’s our round-up of the best five-minute face masks for every skin type, concern, budget and time frame.

9 best 5-minute face masks