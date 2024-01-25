I'm a beauty writer and these are the best 5-minute face masks for busy mums - use these next time you get a moment to yourself
These are the best five-minute face masks for busy mums, and they're suitable for every skin type and concern
The best five-minute face masks will rescue dehydrated, tired, congested and unbalanced complexions without taking up a chunk of your time - they're the perfect self-care treat for busy mums.
The parents in the room will know that there's rarely enough time in the day for self-care. And when the kids need feeding, dressing and ferrying about, taking half an hour out of the day to focus on your skincare is not going to be a priority. But that's where five-minute face masks come in. Managing to work faster and more effectively than your best night cream or even the best moisturisers for skin, five-minute face masks are the ideal solution for busy mums and those short on time.
No matter your skin issue or type, these beauty heroes promise to restore, revitalize and rebalance your complexion in as little as a couple of minutes. They also have amazing self care and mental health benefits too, as aesthetician, skincare expert and ex-doctor Dr Sarah Jenkins explains: “Psychologically, making time for yourself, even just five minutes to relax and do self-care, is a good habit to get into.” With this in mind, here’s our round-up of the best five-minute face masks for every skin type, concern, budget and time frame.
9 best 5-minute face masks
Best face mask for deep exfoliation
Not for the faint-hearted, this blood-red coloured peeling mask is packed with all the strong stuff. Featuring a specified blend of 30% AHAs (glycolic, lactic, tartaric and citric acids) in addition to 2% salicylic acid, this works to unclog pores, improve texture and boost radiance.
GoodtoKnow verdict: If you're after something that will get to work immediately and give you instant results, then this won't disappoint you. The bright red face mask might leave you looking like something from a horror movie but you can feel it getting to work straight away and gives a tingly (potentially slightly stinging) feeling whilst you wear it. You aren't meant to leave this on for long - I found that five minutes was more than long enough. After washing off my skin felt tingly and toned, and my complexion looked bright, clear and healthy in the few days after use, making this ideal for busy mums who don't have time to use a face mask every day.
Best face mask for lacklustre skin
Designed to target dull, fatigued and lacklustre skin, this energising mask promises an instant radiance boost. The invigorating formula is enriched with cranberry and turmeric extracts, which work to reveal a more luminous-looking complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this fast-drying mask also acts as a gentle exfoliator thanks to the crushed cranberry seeds.
GoodtoKnow verdict: Most brightening masks these days tend to contain acids, but I loved that this was a gentle alternative meaning it's suitable for all skin types and won't cause irritation. I smothered the vibrant orange mask all over my face, left it for five minutes to dry and then washed it off. My face looked brighter and full of life after using and I loved how fresh my skin felt. I also liked that it doubled up as an exfoliator when rinsing off thanks to the crushed cranberry seeds - perfect if you're too busy to add another step to your skincare routine!
Best face mask for smoothing skin
This five-minute mask has been formulated with Sesame Milk - which is renowned for its ability to reduce unwanted roughness and texture - to produce a smoother appearance. The exfoliating enzymes work to reduce the build-up of dead skin cells and uneven skin texture. Use on acne scarring and uneven skin for a smoother, brighter and decongested complexion in just five minutes.
GoodtoKnow verdict: I really didn't expect much from such a quick treatment, but I was wowed by how soft my skin felt after using this speedy peel. I applied the opaque cream to clean skin and waited five minutes before washing it off. My face felt silky smooth and softened, with zero irritation. You could feel the immediate effects of the exfoliation - I love that this is such a quick treatment and would be a great mask to use before a big event where you want your skin to radiate and glow. I'm really impressed!
Best face mask for detoxing
Overindulged recently? Then this vegan and cruelty-free detoxing face mask will come to your rescue. Packed with pink clay, coffee extract and grape marc, this five-minute face mask cleanses skin of all its impurities, visibly eliminates excess sebum and tightens pores. After use your complexion will feel fresh, clear and radiant.
GoodtoKnow verdict: After going viral on TikTok a couple of years ago, this face mask has everyone obsessed. The pink clay mask dries on the skin and, after a couple of minutes, you can see all the oils and impurities being extracted. Not only is this super satisfying to see but the mask gets to work quickly, meaning you can leave it on for under 10 minutes. After use my skin always feels soft, clarified and seriously clean. This is one of my all-time favourites!
Best face mask for soothing irritated skin
Although it's an investment, this five-minute face mask is a multitasking marvel. Leave it on for a few minutes or overnight to transform irritated skin. Powered by floral extracts like passionflower oil and cornflower water, this instantly soothes, calms and evens skin tones.
GoodtoKnow verdict: Despite wishing it was a bit more affordable, this mega tub of calming goodness impressed me. I suffer from flushed red skin, especially in the mornings or after a hot shower or bath, so after slathering it all over my face the refreshing formula got to work immediately and managed to calm and reduce redness in just five minutes. I liked that there are two ways to use it: either wear for 5-10 minutes a couple of times a week to keep redness at bay, or leave it overnight for optimum soothing results.
Best face mask for oily complexions
A clever mask-scrub hybrid, this product is a must-have for those who have oily skin types and suffer from blemishes. It deeply cleanses, exfoliates, absorbs excess oil and mattifies your complexion. Thanks to kaolin clay and Avene Thermal Spring Water, the soothing formula promotes a clear, calmed complexion.
GoodtoKnow verdict: An ideal face mask for sweaty summer months and for those who suffer from oily complexions, this mattifying face mask means business. After applying the creamy mask, I left it on for the recommended five minutes and then rinsed off with warm water. The clever mask and scrub hybrid works to remove excess oils on the skin's surface and just one hour after use I definitely noticed that my face was far less shiny than before.
Best face mask for instant hydration
Indulge thirsty skin with the moisture boost it craves with this rejuvenating formula packed with squalane, cherry blossom and peony root extract. Featuring a mix of rich antioxidants and essential fatty acids, once applied this feeds your skin with all the nutrients it needs for a health kick.
GoodtoKnow verdict: I absolutely loved this gel-like mask that had gorgeous little pieces of cherry blossom. Instantly refreshing, the super hydrating mask gets to work immediately and injects skin with some much-needed moisture. It's ideal for leaving on the skin for 5-10 minutes after your morning cleanse and before applying your makeup to ensure your skin stays plump and nourished all day long. After washing off my skin felt soothed and deeply nourished, plus seriously soft too. It made for a great makeup base and was a fabulous multi-tasking skincare product which can be used when trying to scramble out of the door on those busy mornings before the school run.