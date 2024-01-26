I’m a Beauty Editor and mum-of-two - these are the 8 winter skin tips I slot into busy family life

Winter is arguably the prettiest of all seasons - blanketed gardens, frost-tipped branches, piercingly blue skies - but it’s not quite so picturesque for skin, and you’ll need some solid winter skincare tips to help.

If you’re experiencing dry patches, flaky skin and a complexion as dull as dishwater, then layering rich creams, oils and masks will help keep moisture locked in. But dedicating the time to maintaining healthy, hydrated skin can be tricky when you’re busy juggling work, packed lunches, party invitations, and all the other 'mum balls' in the air. You may have a bathroom cabinet brimming with toners, boosters, facial oils and eye creams for dark circles but if you don’t even have a minute to grab lunch or go to the loo in peace, then you’re not likely to carve out the hours needed for a 10-step skincare routine.

“Keep it simple,” advises expert facialist, Charlotte Connoley. “Morning routines need to be quick to get the kids to school and yourself to work - a quick cleanse, a hydrating serum, a moisturiser and an SPF is enough.” Trust me, I know - I barely have time to wash my hair these days but I’ve learned to streamline my regime to include non-negotiable elements, like sunscreen for your face , and choose multi-faceted products, which offer additional skincare perks. Treat this list a pick 'n mix for your face, choosing the tips that work best for you and your skin. These top tricks and product picks sit in the middle of my Venn diagram of my life as a Beauty Editor and mum-of-two, and I’m confident these winter skincare tips will work for you too.

8 winter skincare tips for busy mums

1. Upgrade your cleanser

Cleansing is the bedrock of great skin, and arguably the most important step of any regime. Do it right, and your skin will be cleansed of impurities and better able to absorb all those lovely skincare ingredients in your serum and moisturiser. Your skin’s ability to retain moisture drops by 25 per cent in winter, and the less hydrated it is the more likely it is to appear dull and flaky. If you’re currently using micellar water or a foam cleanser, switch to a balm or cream during the colder months to put back in what winter takes out.

I do a double cleanse with a balm filled with nourishing oils. My makeup and sunscreen slip right off, but my skin is left plump and perky.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm $54.40 at ASOS (USA) $68 at Amazon $68 at Macy's This cleanser is my skin's B.F.F, the O.G, the G.O.A.T...and any other complimentary acronym you can think of. It is as close to a spa treatment as you can get, with its silky, slippery texture and dreamy lavender and eucalyptus aroma. It blasts through makeup and leaves my face glowing. Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser $22.10 at lookfantastic $37.89 at Amazon I always come back to this creamy cleanser when my skin is feeling a little neglected. It comes with a muslin cloth, which provides gentle exfoliation - a great alternative to harsh exfoliants, which should generally be avoided during winter when the skin is most vulnerable. Super Facialist Rosehip Hydrate Calming Creamy Cleanser $11.96 at Amazon "This is a great, hydrating cleanser that's not too stripping or harsh," says expert facialist, Charlotte Connoley. Enriched with shea and cocoa butters, plus nourishing vitamin B5, this cocooning balm is a tonic for tight, touchy skin.

2. Invest in a super serum

Dr Aiza Jamil, consultant dermatologist at sk:n Clinics, implores everyone to apply a serum containing antioxidants every day. ‘Antioxidants are the substances that help to protect the skin surface from oxidative damage caused by free radicals and environmental triggers like UV rays,” she explains. “Vitamin C, resveratrol, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid are a few examples. All have excellent anti-ageing properties, preventing fine lines and wrinkles, boosting collagen production and improving skin texture and elasticity.”

Indeed Labs Vitamin C Brightening Drops Check Amazon Everyone should add a vitamin C serum to their morning routine. Vitamin C in the morning, vitamin A in the evening - they're my skincare staples. I apply this serum every morning. Vitamin C prepares skin for the day, stimulating the natural moisturising factors, protecting collagen and brightening over time. Bioderma Hydrabio Hyalu+ Plumping Hydrating Serum Check Amazon £32 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This is a great serum for busy mums with fast, impressive results. It's proven to increase hydration by 60% in just 30 minutes. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which binds water to help skin retain moisture. Niacinamide is added to brighten skin, as well as being crucial to a strong, healthy moisture barrier. Q+A Collagen Booster Serum $9 at Amazon Boosters are highly concentrated skincare serums, and can be used on their own or mixed in with your favourite moisturiser to give an extra surge of hydration. This one is made with vegan collagen to leave skin looking plump, glowy and hydrated.

3. Incorporate retinoids

Another vitamin to add to your winter wishlist is Vitamin A (AKA retinoids). Retinoid is the umbrella term for anything derived from vitamin A, with retinol being the most famous over-the-counter ingredient. There are stronger, more potent derivatives like Tretinoin and Retinoic acid, but they are only available on prescription. The one major downside to retinoids is their potential to irritate. Doesn’t sound like a brilliant match for winter skin, right? Trust us when we say the benefits far outweigh the cons.

Retinoids are such brilliant anti-agers. You’re not going to get more bang for your buck than a quick smear of a retinol serum right before bed. Expect plumper skin and a more uniform tone with very little time and effort required. Whichever retinoid you choose, only apply in the evening, since vitamin A can make skin more reactive to the sun.