Mercury in Retrograde: September 2022 date, meaning and signs affected

Mercury is in Retrograde during September 2022. It could mean that things might get confusing for many. But what exactly does Mercury in Retrograde mean and how long will it last?

Just as it's important to know your sun and moon signs, it's also important to know how Mercury in Retrograde - which last occurred in May - will affect your star sign this Virgo season. Award-winning astrologer and Sunday Times best-selling author Yasmin Boland (opens in new tab) tells Goodto: "Looking at the astrology for the rest of this Virgo season - which lasts until September 23 - all seems to be quite well. The planetary alignments are overall very positive so we can expect life to cruise along nicely.

"There is one particular astrological event that you do need to know about this Virgo season though – the planet Mercury is going retrograde. It’s not bad luck but it can be confusing, hence Mercury retrograde’s bad reputation." Read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming period.

Mercury in Retrograde starts on 9 September 2022. Because Mercury is the god of commerce and communication, these are the areas that are likely to be most often affected when Mercury is in retrograde.

Because this Mercury retrograde begins in Libra - the sign of relationship and partnerships - you need to take special care to avoid misunderstandings in matters of love.

Astrologer Yasmin Boland, author of the best-selling book The Mercury Retrograde Book: Secrets for Surviving and Thriving in Astrology’s Most Misunderstood Cycle (opens in new tab), says: "This time around, Mercury starts off the retrograde in the sign of Libra. Libra is the sign of relationships so there will be second chances for us all when it comes to our love life, our partner and even our ex.

"If you’re pining for the past when it comes to romance, this reverse cycle could take you back to the way things used to be. It could even reunite some lovers split asunder."

She adds: "However, there will also be increased chances for mix ups in all relationships and partnerships, so mind how you go, especially if you’re in an already troubled situation.

"By September 23, Mercury will have reversed all the way back into Virgo. This potentially makes this second part of the retrograde even more intense because Virgo (along with Gemini) is one of Mercury’s two home signs.

"So when Mercury retrograde in Virgo, it is potentially a little more confusing than usual."

Astrologer Yasmin Boland explains some other key special dates to be aware of during September's Mercury in Retrograde:

18 September: Mercury retrograde opposite Jupiter. "Remember, Mercury is the communications planet, while Jupiter is the amplification planet, so today brings the risk of saying too much too soon - you have been warned! If you’re confused about someone or something, ask for clarification."

"Remember, Mercury is the communications planet, while Jupiter is the amplification planet, so today brings the risk of saying too much too soon - you have been warned! If you’re confused about someone or something, ask for clarification." 23 September: Virgo season ends. " Plus, Mercury retrogrades back into Virgo."

Plus, Mercury retrogrades back into Virgo." 26 September: Mercury retrograde conjunct Venus. "If you want a second chance with your beloved, this is the evening to arrange a catch up. Also a very good day to chase up money which is owed to you (since Venus rules both love and abundance).

"If you want a second chance with your beloved, this is the evening to arrange a catch up. Also a very good day to chase up money which is owed to you (since Venus rules both love and abundance). 27 September: Mercury retrograde trine Pluto. "This is such a powerful alignment – what in your life needs to change? Your mind? Change can happen now!"

What does it mean when Mercury is in Retrograde?

Mercury in retrograde is an optical illusion which means it looks as if the planet is moving backwards from our view here on earth. It occurs multiple times a year because it takes just 88 days for Mercury to circle the sun, compared to Earth's 365 days.

It's believed that when Mercury is in Retrograde, we are affected here on earth. Many astrologers believe that during this perceived backwards motion, technology and communication could get disrupted.

Astrologer Yasmin Boland says: "Mercury is the planet of communications and up to four times a year, it appears to go retrograde – to reverse through the zodiac.

"When communications planet Mercury goes backwards, communications can go backwards as well. It’s a time when mix ups and delays, miscommunications and general weirdness can abound."

Farmer’s Almanac (opens in new tab) explain the phenomenon: "Picture two cars on the highway going in the same direction in different lanes. If one car is driving faster than the other, the slower car will appear to go backward from the perspective of a person in the faster car, even though the slower car is still going pretty fast in the same direction."

How will Mercury in Retrograde affect signs?

All signs are impacted in some way by Mercury in Retrograde one way or another. Astrologer Yasmin Boland explains: "Mercury retrograde this Virgo season will trigger your horoscope and your life one way or another, depending on your Rising Sign. But for every sign, it's a chance for second chances."

The four most affected signs are Aries, Libra, Virgo and and Gemini.

Yasmin adds: "Remember, Mercury in Retrograde is a chance to get something right, to have another go at something, to chase up an old friend or an old debt."

Mercury in Retrograde 2022: What it means for your star sign

Aries

Yasmin explains that Mercury in Retrograde for Aries is "a chance to redo and rethink, plus room for confusion when it comes to your daily routines."

Taurus

Yasmin says: "For Tauruses, it's a chance to redo and rethink, plus room for confusion when it comes to romance, creativity and kids."

Gemini

Yasmin says: "There is room for confusion when it comes to home and family, who you live with and where you feel you belong."

Cancer

Yasmin says: " For Cancer, Mercury in Retrograde means there will be room for confusion when it comes to the way you communicate."

Leo

Yasmin says that it's all about money for Leos. "There is room for confusion when it comes to cash, property and possessions."

Virgo

As Mercury in Retrograde is occurring during Virgo season, this is one of the signs most affected. Yasmin explains that Virgos could be in for a tough time, revealing: "There will be confusion when it comes to your whole life."

Libra

Another sign that will be more affected by Mercury in Retrograde in September, Yasmin says: "The confusion will occur when it comes to your spiritual life and working through fears."

Scorpio

Yasmin explains: "There will be lots of confusion when it comes to your social life in general and one friend in particular, so keep an eye out for this."

Sagittarius

Yasmin reveals that for Sagittarius signs, it's all about work. "There will be confusion when it comes to your career and ambitions," she says.

Capricorn

Yasmin advises Capricorns to 'expand their minds.' She says: "There will be some confusion when it comes to travel, study and adventure."

Aquarius

Yasmin reveals that for Aquarius signs, confusion will come during Mercury in Retrograde "in the form of sex and money."

Pisces

Communication is the issue for Pisces this season. Yasmin says: "There is room for confusion when it comes to your love life - and maybe an enemy."

When does September’s Mercury in Retrograde end?

September's Mercury in Retrograde will end on 1 October 2022. The next Mercury in Retrograde will take place from 28 December 2022 - 18 January 2023.

While September's Mercury in Retrograde was all about communication, the final Mercury retrograde of 2022 will force us to take a step back and examine the whole picture.

Astrologer Yasmin Bolond says: "Think of it as a chance to slow down and sort things out before you start to move forwards again. Used well, Mercury in Retrograde can be our friend – a bit of an annoying friend, perhaps, but a friend none the less."

How to survive Mercury in Retrograde

While there's no avoiding the havoc that Mercury in Retrograde can cause, there are ways you can prepare for it and survive it. Astrologer Yasmin says that it's all about relaxing and focusing your mind on the positives that it can bring - such as a fresh start.

She tells Goodto: "There’s a lot more to Mercury retrograde than just all that annoying carry-on. Mercury retrograde is a time of second chances. It’s when we can review, revise, revisit, rethink and redo just about anything which needs a second going over. If you want to make the most of it and not just survive but thrive, think of it as a time when you get the chance of a do-over.

And allure.com advise: "Remember to proofread everything, choose your words carefully, avoid signing contracts (or review them extra diligently), back up your data, and plan for travel mishaps."