Where is the G7 summit 2022 and what countries are part of it?

Your questions about the G7 summit 2022 answered.

From NATO (opens in new tab), to the European Union and the UN to the Commonwealth of Nations - there's many an international alliance for the regular joe to get their head around. Currently in the news is the G7 summit - a conference taking place between 26 and 28 June - that has seen international leaders such as Boris Johnson and Joe Biden leave their respective countries for pressing global talks.

Some of us may be familiar with the G7 summit of 2021 which took place in England - with the Queen herself even making a "beaming" appearance (opens in new tab). Usually bringing a lot of overseas attention, we share where the 2022 event is taking place and the key issues to be discussed this year.

Where is the G7 summit taking place in 2022?

This year's G7 summit is taking place in Germany at Schloss Elmau, a historic building near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Bavarian Alps. Now a famous spa retreat, the four-story monument was first built by philosopher Johannes Muller and architect Carl Sattler between 1914 and 1916.

This isn't the first time that Schloss Elmau has hosted a G7 summit - with leaders of the 41st G7 summit gathering here in June 2015. A spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the Schloss Elmau would once again pay host for the 2022 summit on December 14, 2021.

The Schloss Elmau hotel (opens in new tab) is a 5-star retreat, boasting six spas, five pools, 123 rooms and suites and a concert hall. It's also renowned for hosting international conferences and meetings - like the G7 summit.

According to the Financial Times (opens in new tab), several Booker Prize winners such as Zadie Smith and Ian McEwan have also visited Schloss Elmau in the past for prestigious literary events.

What countries are part of the G7?

The G7 - which stands for The Group of Seven - is made up of the seven richest countries in the world. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United State of America make up the members.

This year's event will see heads of state appear from all seven of these countries, in addition to the EU president and European Council president:

Canada - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau France - President Emmanuel Macron Germany - Chancellor Olaf Scholz Italy - Prime Minister Mario Draghi Japan - Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga UK - Prime Minister Boris Johnson USA - President Joe Biden EU President - Ursula von der Leyen European Council President - Charles Michel

According to the official G7 summit website (opens in new tab): "The German presidency has also invited leaders from Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to take part in several working sessions during the summit".

What will the G7 be discussing?

This year's G7 summit has outlined 5 "areas of action" they will be discussing: sustainable planet, economic stability and transformation, healthy lives, investment in a better future and strong together.

Sustainable Planet: Plans to protect the climate, the environment and biodiversity - which are all at threat from global warming and climate change. Part of this commitment is to speed up the switch to renenewable global energy resources.

Economic Stability and Transformation: Prioritising an economic recovery following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthy lives: Ensuring vaccine equality for all, plus further investment in health research going forward.

Investments in a better future: Sustainable development with a focus in particular on food security and girls’ education globally.

Stronger together: Promoting social justice, equality and inclusive digitalisation. Peace and security remain a continued commitment of G7 members.

"The G7 Summit will also address the global consequences of the war in Ukraine: rising energy prices, the shortage of raw materials and the threat of worldwide famine," says a statement on the German G7 site. When announcing the presidency for this year's G7 summit, Germany announced their goal as “Progress towards an equitable world”.

Where was the G7 summit hosted in 2021?

Last year's G7 summit took place in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, located in the south-west of England. Leaders gathered to discuss issues such as global trade, climate change and how to prepape for future pandemics.

Members of the Royal Family or Royal firm (opens in new tab) also attended the G7 summit 2021 - including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab). The Queen was pictured beaming at the event, which also featured a touching moment between Camilla and Kate (opens in new tab) Middleton.

Joe Biden's reaction (opens in new tab) to meeting the Queen for the first time at the G7 summit also made headlines. "Extremely gracious, which is not surprising," he said of Her Majesty, adding: "She reminded me of my mother, in terms of the look of her and just the generosity."

