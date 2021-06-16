Touching moment between the Queen and Camilla revealed by a lip reader shows their sweet bond

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A lip reader has revealed the sweet details of a moment that took place between the Queen and Camilla at the G7 summit in Cornwall and it shows the Duchess' thoughtfulness for Her Majesty.

The Queen attended the G7 summit, accompanied by Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton last week.

Her Majesty met President Joe Biden for the first time during the pivotal royal engagement and he later revealed that the monarch reminded him of his mother.

The meeting was tinged with heartache for the Queen, as her late husband, Prince Philip would usually have accompanied her.

But a lip reader spotted a nice moment you may have missed between the Queen and her daughter-in-law, Camilla.

According to the CornwallLive, a lip reading expert spotted Camilla asking the Queen if she wanted her shawl that she was carrying for her, intently checking that the 95-year-old, who celebrated the second of her two birthdays on Sunday, was warm enough.

Camellia said, “Here is your shawl.”

To which the Queen replied, “You have it.”

Camilla responded saying, “Are you sure?”

“She doesn’t want it,” Charles then added.

Her Majesty also made Camilla and Duchess Catherine chuckle as they watched her cut a big cake with a ceremonial sword.

When told by an aide that there was a knife available to slice through the sweet treat, the Queen replied, “I know there is, this is more unusual!”

It’s also been claimed that the Queen made the leaders of the world laugh when taking a photo, as she said, “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”