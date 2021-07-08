We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been observed “beaming” at various engagements and events in recent weeks and according to a royal expert, there’s a very good reason for the monarch’s “smiley” demeanour.

The Queen has been pictured smiling broadly during various royal engagements and events, from the recent Royal Windsor Horse Show to the G7 summit. This comes after what has been a very difficult year so far for the monarch, following the death of her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in April. Meanwhile, The Firm continues to work through the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

In the days following the shocking special airing, the Queen released a measured response to her grandson and Meghan’s interview claims, though rumours of tension between the Sussexes and the Royal Family continue to circulate.

In light of this, many royal fans might be surprised to see the Queen in such good spirits in recent weeks.

Now a royal expert has suggested that Her Majesty has a very relatable reason for her recent “smiley” demeanour. As reported by Express.co.uk, royal expert Camilla Tominey opened up on the monarch’s recent appearances in this week’s Telegraph newsletter.

“Used to her rather austere image on stamps and coins, they are often surprised when I tell them how smiley the 95-year-old monarch can be when you meet her”, she wrote.

“While it may only be 11 weeks since her beloved husband was laid to rest at Windsor Castle, I’m not surprised to see so many pictures of our beaming Queen – not least as the lifting of Covid restrictions means that she, like the rest of us, is now able to return to some semblance of normality.”

According to Camilla, the Queen shared many Brits’ dislike of the UK’s lockdown. And with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown progressing, she believes the monarch is delighted.

“It is no secret that the Queen loathed lockdown, which stopped her carrying out what she has always viewed as the most essential part of her job: being seen to be believed,” the royal expert explained.

Throughout the pandemic, Her Majesty used video calls to continue her work as she remained committed to her royal duties. However, it’s understood that she greatly missed being able to attend events and engagements in-person.

Her delighted smile during recent appearances seems to suggest that after a very difficult few months, the Queen is enjoying being out and about once more.