Joe Biden’s surprising reaction to meeting the Queen revealed

President Joe Biden has revealed his reaction to meeting the Queen for the first time and having tea at Windsor Castle.



The Queen, who recently celebrated her birthing with the Trooping of the Colour, met President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, for the first time this week.

The Queen confirmed the massive news that they would be finally meeting, earlier in the month but it was tinged with heartache following the death of her husband Prince Philip. He accompanied her to many state occasions, including meeting President Obama.

The Queen and President Biden met as part of the G7 summit and had tea together at Windsor Castle. Biden has now revealed his surprising reaction to meeting her, in a video post by ITV reporter Lizzie Robinson.

He said she was, “Extremely gracious, which is not surprising.”

He then went on to add, “She reminded me of my mother, in terms of the look of her and just the generosity.”

Biden shared that the Queen had asked about the White House and what it was like. Biden also revealed that he had enjoyed their conversations, and even invited her for a future visit to the White house. He then took to Twitter to share a statement about meeting the Queen.

He wrote, ‘Honored to have met Her Majesty The Queen at Windsor Castle this afternoon.’

The Queen was not the only member of the royal family to meet the Bidens, Kate Middleton and Jill Biden came together to call for better ‘early childhood care.’ The pair penned a powerful opinion piece together for CNN.