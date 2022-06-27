Who does Mark Addy play in Sherwood and what else has he been in?

Audiences might recognise actor Mark Addy in episodes 5 and 6 of Sherwood.

Viewers tuning into brilliant new BBC drama Sherwood might recognise a familiar face joining the cast lineup for the final two episodes. Already featuring the creme de la creme of English acting talent - thanks to the likes of Lesley Manville, David Morrissey and Adeel Akhtar - fans of the show have high hopes for a gripping and great final. And whilst little detail has been given away as to his role, we think Mark Addy's character might help in some way to uncover the identity of a certain Robbie Platt (opens in new tab).

It's just one of many tense dramas keeping us glued to our sofa during the summer months. Alongside You Don't Know Me (opens in new tab) on Netflix and The Staircase (opens in new tab) on Sky/NOW.

Who does Mark Addy play in Sherwood?

English actor Mark Addy plays Ron St Clair in BBC One drama Sherwood. Sharing the same surname as DCS Ian St Clair (David Morrisey) and his estranged brother Martin St Clair (Mark Frost), we're pretty confident that Addy's character will be a family relation.

The Guardian (opens in new tab) have suggested that Addy could be the sibling's father and a potential old friend and colleague of the late Gary Jackson (Alun Armstong). Appearing in flashbacks, maybe he will help to provide answers on who the undercover cop could be.

(Image credit: BBC)

Mark Addy - TV and Film credits

Mark Addy made his film debut as Dave Horsefall in 1997 film The Full Monty. His other film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas and A Knight’s Tale. TV audiences will recognise him as King Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones, Friar Tuck in Robin Hood, DS Stan Jones in White House Farm and Mr Bakewell in Downton Abbey (opens in new tab).

For his Full Monty role, Addy received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Fans were pleased to hear that a new Disney+ TV series is in the work to mark 25 years since the film's release. According to Metro (opens in new tab), filming started in April this year, with Mark Addy and fellow actor Lesley Sharp returning to play couple Dave and Jean.

Other original cast members who have signed up for the reboot include Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Hugo Speer (Guy), Paul Barber (Horse), Steve Huison (Lomper), Wim Snape (Nathan), and Tom Wilkinson (Gerald).

How old is Mark Addy?

As of June 2022, Mark Addy is 58 years old. Wikipedia puts his date of birth as 14 January 1964 - born in York where he continues to reside to this day.

Who is Mark Addy married to?

According to Wikipedia, Mark Addy married wife Kelly Biggs in 1996. In an interview with The Yorkshire Post (opens in new tab) in 2010, Mark confirmed that he lives in York with his wife and children.

"Whenever I'm away filming, I can't wait to come back to York," he said. "I was born there and it's home to me. I've travelled all over the world and I've not found anywhere that beats it."

(Image credit: Getty)

How many episodes of Sherwood?

There are six episodes of Sherwood in total, all lasting around 60 minutes each in length. The first 4 episodes are available on iPlayer now, with episode 5 dropping 27 June at 9pm and the finale at the same time on 28 June.

