8 best backpack deals on Amazon Prime Day: Save up to 50% on Kipling, Vans and more

Amazon Prime Day deals on backpacks offer some fantastic savings on great brands, so you can bag a bag that will survive the school years and more.

Find out when kids go back to school after half term so you can be ready because, whether you have university kids, secondary school or primary aged kids, back-to-school buys can really add up. Spending on p.e. kits, uniforms, lunch boxes, stationery, and school bags the list is endless. And Amazon discounts a lot of school bag buys - with up to 53% off some items.

It's worth noting that Amazon Prime Day is a short affair, it kicks off on Tuesday July 12th and ends midnight Wednesday 13th 2022. And, to take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

Membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month after the initial 30-day free trial period. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership anytime. If you don't want to pay for it, you must cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, otherwise, you will be charged.

It's also worth taking the time to install the Amazon app on your phone so that you can keep track of lightning deals throughout the two-day shopping event as Prime Days are short flash sales that end after a limited period of time.

Amazon Prime Day deals on backpacks 2022

(opens in new tab) Vans Unisex Ranged 2 Backpack, WAS £35, NOW £24.95 SAVE 29% (opens in new tab)

Save 30% on this unisex Vans backpack, with internal laptop sleeve. Vans is a well established brand, having been around since 1966.

(opens in new tab) Vans Unisex Old Skool Check Backpack, WAS £35, NOW £21 SAVE 40% (opens in new tab)

Go old skool with this classic Vans school backpack, side water bottle pocket for easy access and a front zip pocket. Dimensions: 42cm x 32cm x 12cm

(opens in new tab) Kipling Clas Seoul, WAS £93, NOW £47.69 SAVE 49% (opens in new tab)

Large and roomy backpack - the main compartment is huge - with a laptop sleeve and protector. The main exterior is water repellent and built to last.

45 Height x 33 Width x 18.5 Depth cm

(opens in new tab) Jansport Unisex Big Student, WAS £35.95, NOW £25.90 SAVE 28% (opens in new tab)

Made with recycled materials, so great for the eco conscious it also has a dedicated 15' padded laptop compartment and side water bottle pocket.

(opens in new tab) Eastpak Pinnacle Backpack, WAS £80, NOW £54.20 SAVE 32% (opens in new tab)

They've been around since 1952 and they've honed their skill. This is the classic backpack, and it will see your child through school and beyond. Eastpak is meant to last, and last. Height: 42cm, Width: 32cm, Depth: 25.5cm

(opens in new tab) Eastpak Padded Pak'r Backpack, WAS £45, NOW £25.50 SAVE 43% (opens in new tab) Extremely robust backpack, great for school. It has two strong sturdy comfy padded straps which are adjustable, a large zip main compartment and a smaller front zip compartment. The zips are of a good chunky quality and are easy to use. Height: 40cm, Width: 30cm, Depth: 18cm

(opens in new tab) Kipling Women's City Backpack, WAS £87, NOW £41.56 SAVE 52% (opens in new tab)

A brand that will last the ages, great zip compartments, a roomy main and side pockets for water. This bag also has a great clip to put keys on so your kids won't lose them. 33.5 Height x 27 Width x 19 Depth cm