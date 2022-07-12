8 best backpack deals on Amazon Prime Day: Save up to 50% on Kipling, Vans and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on backpacks have up to 53% off top brands
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Amazon Prime Day deals on backpacks offer some fantastic savings on great brands, so you can bag a bag that will survive the school years and more.
Find out when kids go back to school after half term so you can be ready because, whether you have university kids, secondary school or primary aged kids, back-to-school buys can really add up. Spending on p.e. kits, uniforms, lunch boxes, stationery, and school bags the list is endless. And Amazon discounts a lot of school bag buys - with up to 53% off some items.
It's worth noting that Amazon Prime Day is a short affair, it kicks off on Tuesday July 12th and ends midnight Wednesday 13th 2022. And, to take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)
Membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month after the initial 30-day free trial period. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership anytime. If you don't want to pay for it, you must cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, otherwise, you will be charged.
It's also worth taking the time to install the Amazon app on your phone so that you can keep track of lightning deals throughout the two-day shopping event as Prime Days are short flash sales that end after a limited period of time.
Amazon Prime Day deals on backpacks 2022
Vans Unisex Ranged 2 Backpack, WAS £35, NOW £24.95 SAVE 29% (opens in new tab)
Save 30% on this unisex Vans backpack, with internal laptop sleeve. Vans is a well established brand, having been around since 1966.
Vans Unisex Old Skool Check Backpack, WAS £35, NOW £21 SAVE 40% (opens in new tab)
Go old skool with this classic Vans school backpack, side water bottle pocket for easy access and a front zip pocket. Dimensions: 42cm x 32cm x 12cm
Kipling Clas Seoul, WAS £93, NOW £47.69 SAVE 49% (opens in new tab)
Large and roomy backpack - the main compartment is huge - with a laptop sleeve and protector. The main exterior is water repellent and built to last.
45 Height x 33 Width x 18.5 Depth cm
Jansport Unisex Big Student, WAS £35.95, NOW £25.90 SAVE 28% (opens in new tab)
Made with recycled materials, so great for the eco conscious it also has a dedicated 15' padded laptop compartment and side water bottle pocket.
Eastpak Pinnacle Backpack, WAS £80, NOW £54.20 SAVE 32% (opens in new tab)
They've been around since 1952 and they've honed their skill. This is the classic backpack, and it will see your child through school and beyond. Eastpak is meant to last, and last. Height: 42cm, Width: 32cm, Depth: 25.5cm
Eastpak Padded Pak'r Backpack, WAS £45, NOW £25.50 SAVE 43% (opens in new tab) Extremely robust backpack, great for school. It has two strong sturdy comfy padded straps which are adjustable, a large zip main compartment and a smaller front zip compartment. The zips are of a good chunky quality and are easy to use. Height: 40cm, Width: 30cm, Depth: 18cm
Kipling Women's City Backpack, WAS £87, NOW £41.56 SAVE 52% (opens in new tab)
A brand that will last the ages, great zip compartments, a roomy main and side pockets for water. This bag also has a great clip to put keys on so your kids won't lose them. 33.5 Height x 27 Width x 19 Depth cm
Eastpak Padded pak'r backpack, WAS £35.99, NOW £25.10 SAVE 30% (opens in new tab)
With a whopping 42% saving, this backpack is a bargain. A padded back panel and adjustable shoulder straps make it a dream to carry. Height: 40cm, Width: 30cm, Depth: 18cm
Stephanie Lowe is Family Editor at GoodTo covering all things parenting, pregnancy and more. She has over 13 years' experience as a digital journalist with a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to all things family and lifestyle. Stephanie lives in Kent with her husband and son, Ted. With his love of choo-choos, Hey Duggee and finger painting he keeps her on her toes.
-
Save 20% on the Elvie Wearable Breast Pump with this Amazon Prime Day deal
It's the game-changing breast pump every new mum wants
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day stationery deals 2022: Save up to 80% on top brands
Amazon Prime Day have got back-to-school essentials covered
By Stephanie Lowe • Last updated
-
Save £71 on a Shark Vacuum Cleaner in this HUGE Amazon Prime Day deal
Amazon is offering a huge saving on this highly-rated Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner - exclusively for Prime Day.
By Ellie Hutchings • Last updated
-
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save 50% on this Yankle Candle - that smells just like summer
Candle lovers will want to snap up this deal, as Amazon slashes the price of large Yankee Candles by over 50%
By Ellie Hutchings • Last updated
-
Looking for Dyson Air Wrap deals this Prime Day? There's not any - but these dupes are on sale
Sadly there's no discounts on the OG product, but these dupes will do the same job (and they're on offer!)
By Emily Stedman • Last updated
-
Amazon Prime Day baby deals 2022 - the best discounts
We've rounded up the best deals on all the most popular baby kit on Amazon Prime Day 2022
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Last updated
-
12 hidden benefits of your Amazon Prime membership
We reveal some of the hidden benefits of your Amazon Prime membership to help you get more bang for your buck.
By Rachel Wait • Last updated
-
11 ways to save money when shopping with Amazon
Amazon Prime day is here - find huge savings on the 12th and 13th July
By Emily Stedman • Last updated