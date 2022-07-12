There's £55 off these Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes during Amazon Prime Day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up an electric toothbrush and improve your oral hygeine - and we've spotted a great deal on these top rated toothbrushes from the Philips Sonicare range.

It's known for giving great discounts on essentials and those otherwise expensive gadgets. And this year's Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) hasn't disappointed with savings of 50% and above on thousands of products. From £65 off Le Creuset casserole dishes for the kitchen to fantastic Dyson Air Wrap dupe deals (opens in new tab) for your haircare regime. And amongst these we've spotted an unbeatable offer on electric toothbrushes - that you'd be silly not to snap up.

Boasting performance, plaque reduction and pearly white results - all possible thanks to their innovative 'Sonic' technology - these Philips electric toothbrushes are worth the investment. Especially when they currently have £55 off. Take your pick from the sleek black shade or pale pink hue and start reaping the rewards today.

Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday July 12th and Wednesday 13th 2022. And, to take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare 3100 Series Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Black) - (Was £99.99) £44.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Fighting plaque, protecting gums and promoting teeth whitening - this toothbrush from Philips Sonicare range is a steal at under £50 this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare 3100 Series Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Sugar Rose) - (Was £99.99) £44.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) We're fans of this stylish pink shade - that boasts all the same brilliant features as the black. Available with £55 off this Prime Day, it'll be the perfect addition to your bathroom cabinet.

It all starts with the brush head. Using their Advanced Sonic Technology - the bristles vibrates, pushing microbubbles deep in between teeth to provide a thorough clean and additional refreshment. Working hard to clean those hard to reach gaps and corners is just one pro of the product - which has been clinically proven to remove plaque 3x better than a manual brush.

Gums are protected too, with the built-in pressure sensor warning you when you're brushing too hard. It additionally adjusts the vibrations so as not to damage the delicate area too,

Each toothbrush comes with the brush handle, brush head, charging case and charger. Plus a user manual and warranty to get the most out of your brush. A single charge promises power for an impressive 14 days - so you won't have to worry about charging after every use.

The reviews certainly speak for themselves too. With the Philips Sonic Electric Toothbrush 3100 Series having an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon. That's based on 646 global reviews.

"I bought two of these brushes, one for myself and another in black for my husband," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We both used the oral b type before. Well this knocks it for six. The oral b had more of a scrubbing action where as this is gentle vibration. I am finding that my teeth are feeling cleaner and cleaner each day."

Another satisfied Amazon shopper wrote: "I love the lightness and slimness of the handle, fits my hand very well. My teeth are feeling cleaner and it is reassuring to know I will be alerted by a sound if I am pressing too hard."

