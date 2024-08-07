Is Simone Biles pregnant? No, she isn't - here's everything we know about the fake news doing the rounds

Rumours about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles being pregnant are making the rounds online, but the athlete is not expecting - here's everything we know about the fake news and Simone Biles' family plans.

The Olympics has gripped viewers across the globe, with millions tuning in to watch the world's best athletes compete and stun crowds with their incredible talent. It's also been an event dominated by mothers, with Team GB’s Amber Rutter winning a silver medal just three months after giving birth and many other mums being able to compete thanks to the fantastic inclusive measures in the Olympic Village.

Many athletes have also revealed that they've been competing while pregnant, including the 26-year-old Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez who took part this year while also being seven months pregnant with her first child - an impressive feat.

But while the inclusivity is amazing, it's led to some rumours specifically surrounding the iconic Team USA gymnast Simone Biles.

The 27-year-old athlete married her husband Jonathan Owens, 29, who is equally sport-obsessed and plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL, in April 2023, prompting many to wonder if they'd begun plans to extend their family yet.

They did share recently that they do both want to have kids, with Simone telling the TODAY Show, "Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids. He would have had them yesterday if he could have. But yes, definitely [we're thinking about a family]."

But just because she's thinking about doesn't mean there are any plans in the works - yet. News only recently broke that the next Olympics will take place in LA, meaning Simone would get to compete on home turf in 2028 should she continue her career as an Olympian - something that pregnancy would make a little difficult.

Still, she's not 100% sure if she does plan to compete or not, telling TODAY, "The next Olympics is on home turf, so you just never know. I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me."

She did add that, for an athlete, she is getting 'really old,' which perhaps hints at some plans for retirement. But that doesn't mean she's planning to have her first child soon, or that she's already pregnant with them. Instead, she's probably planning a huge party to celebrate her becoming the most decorated USA gymnast of all time with her overall tally of 11 Olympic medals.

As Simone herself said on X, "You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics. Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for."

