Princess Charlotte is learning how to be ‘the perfect princess and standby queen’ from this surprising relative

An inside source reveals that Princess Charlotte is being given 'princess training' from a surprising relative who hopes to make her ‘the perfect standby Queen.'

While Princess Charlotte is likely enjoying her summer holidays at her favourite budget-friendly holiday hotspot and enjoying Kate Middleton's plans to make this year's summer holiday memorable, she's not stepped away from her education completely.

Sure, she's not in the classroom, but she is getting some very important 'training,' an inside source has revealed.

The youngster, who sits third in the royal line of succession, will one day grow up to be a senior member of The Firm and her work will be vital in supporting her brother Prince George when he takes the throne. So who better to learn the ways of royal life from than her great-aunt Princess Anne who has long been one of the family's hardest working members?

But while this 'princess training' might seem like hard work, figuring out what you can and can't say, what you can and can't do, how you can and can't act, the source says that the pair are having a great time doing it all.

"They're talking all the time about everything and anything; Women’s football, sailing, horses, ballet, fashion, manners," the royal source revealed to Woman’s Day. "Essentially she's fool-proofing Charlotte into becoming the perfect princess and standby queen.”

Charlotte is reportedly loving the lessons, with the insider sharing, “Anne couldn’t hope for a more receptive student. Charlotte’s genuinely interested in the unwritten rules and protocols, how the palace runs and the traditions it keeps.

“Charlotte’s getting older now and wants to take an active role and help take the load off her mum, like she did at Wimbledon, shaking hands and chatting to patrons," they added. "Anne’s training, if you will, isn’t just about rank, file and curtsies either. She’s shown her how to spark conversations, but also how to end one and move on without upsetting anyone."

Despite Prince William and Kate Middleton's strict rules that aim to keep their children's lives as 'normal' as possible and not too dominated by royal duties, they're delighted that Charlotte is learning the royal ropes from someone as 'renowned' as Anne who the source calls Charlotte's unofficial 'princess coach.'

"They couldn't imagine a better role model than Anne, who is renowned for her work ethic and impregnable support for the King. She doesn't put a foot wrong whilst still having her opinions not only heard but respected," the source explained.

"Anne was invaluable to Kate during those early uncertain years, especially as a commoner. She wants Charlotte to have the same candid tough love Anne gave her."

But while they pair are having fun and William and Kate are happy with it all, there are reportedly some elements of these lessons that other royals aren't so pleased about.

"Anne's also inadvertently giving her some juicy gossip on the family by going through some of the worst faux pas a royal can make,” the source added, “from her uncle partying in Nazi uniforms to Princess Beatrice's dreadful fascinator at her parents' wedding.”

