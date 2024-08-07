Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking plea to King Charles over Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

The author of a new royal book details how Kate Middleton shows incredible ‘courage’ when stepping up for her children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have never been afraid to challenge the expectations of The Firm, standing up for themselves and their work/life balance to make sure they can prioritise their young children above anything else.

From Kate's ‘bold’ family priorities that she voiced in a candid conversation with Queen Elizabeth II, to Prince William's ‘risky’ decision over his family’s holiday that upset King Charles III, they're unafraid to do what feels right for their family.

Now, the author of a new royal book has revealed that Kate's 'courage' has hardened in recent months as her shock cancer diagnosis made her re-evaluate her life as a royal.

Speaking about the resolve she has long stuck to, Robert Jobson, the author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, told HELLO! Magazine, "With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do.

"That takes quite a lot of courage, because you're in a very alien world. But I think she realises that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."

Already resolute in her decision to prioritise her kids, Kate's health struggles have left her keen to find 'solutions' to help her better balance her career with motherhood, something that working mothers everywhere are struggling to do especially over the school summer holidays.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She's very calm," Jobson said. "She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health.

"You live day by day; you do the things you want to do."

But the fact is that Kate's job is only going to become more demanding in the future, and this is something that's got her worried. While many parents are planning for the time when their work will calm down and they'll start to see retirement on the horizon, Kate is planning to ramp up when she becomes Queen and then her son, Prince George, becomes King.

"Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won't get back again," Jobson said of Kate's current thoughts. "The difference between her and other people is that, in your career, you may have different phases. With her career, it's only going to get more and more official."

So, her only choice is to spend the time she does have now enjoying time with her children. And that's exactly what she is doing. George, Charlotte and Louis are currently enjoying their summer break from school and will soon be setting off for holiday spot that holds Prince William’s ‘saddest memories’. However, they will still be bound by a ‘strict rule’ set by their parents, even though they are on their holidays - and it's all thanks to the ‘controlled parenting’ approach the Prince and Princess of Wales employ in their family home.