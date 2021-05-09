7 things you didn’t know about Selling Sunset ahead of season 4 & 5

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The cast of Selling Sunset have shared a photo of them altogether in the biggest hint yet that the show’s fourth and fifth season are coming to Netflix soon.

Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, Mary Fitzgerald and pregnant Christine Quinn all cosied up for a snap in the LA-based office.

Teasing the highly-anticipated return of Selling Sunset, Mary wrote, “We’re back baby! Selling Sunset Season 4 & 5 coming to you so so soooooon!!!”

The hit show follows the lives of several realtors in Los Angeles, all working for the Oppenheim Group – a high-end real estate brokerage firm in LA.

Here’s some things you didn’t know about the binge-worthy reality TV series…

The stars of Selling Sunset aren’t the only agents that work at the Oppenheim Group.

While the leading ladies steal the show on camera, there are four more agents that work for the brothers – Nicole Young, Graham Stephan, Peter Cornell and Alice Kwan.

Chrishell Stause didn’t work at the Oppenheim Group before the show.

Although Chrishell did work in property, the actress – who recently starred on Dancing With The Stars – joined The Oppenheim Group just before filming started.

The show’s co-creator said, “She really is a realtor and has a real estate license selling homes when we met her.

“I think we were lucky to get her, I think she adds something that is very unique to Los Angeles, and we’re doing a show about realtors in Los Angeles.”

Mary and Jason used to date. The co-workers remain good friends and colleagues and even share two dogs – Zelda and Niko.

Chrishell has two very famous exes. Before marrying Justin Hartley, who she sadly split from during the last series of Selling Sunset, Chrishell dated Glee star Matthew Morrison. The pair were even engaged before calling time on their romance in 2007.

Amanza Smith was a Briefcase Model on Deal or No Deal, just like Meghan Markle used to be.

Jason has revealed he has regrets about starring on the show.

He previously revealed he wouldn’t have signed up for Selling Sunset if he’d known how much of their personal lives the show would focus on.

“Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn’t have signed up for it,” he told Hello!.

“I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn’t be that popular! I’ve come to accept the idea that I’m on more of a reality show than a real estate show.”

Christine takes four hours to get ready for filming.

“My hair takes a minimum about two hours, depending on what I’m doing to it,” she previously confessed. “I give myself a four-hour window from when I have to leave my house.”