When is the KSI documentary coming out? Release date and where to watch KSI in real life

The Youtube, music and boxing star has unveiled his KSI documentary coming out in January.

It's safe to say that KSI has come along way since his days of making Youtube videos in his bedroom. Fast forward to 2023 and the 29-year-old has his fingers in a lot of pies, from the launch of the incredibly popular Prime drink (opens in new tab) franchise to his music and burgeoning boxing career. With over 12.5 million followers on Instagram, the Watford native (real name JJ) has been able to tap into a generation and show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it, with his KSI moniker standing for Knowledge Strength Integrity.

It's in his new documentary KSI in Real Life that the star is set to share these teachings and life philosophy. A camera crew followed the content creator around to capture a year in the life of the entrepreneur, featuring behind the scenes insight into his sell-out music tour, Youtube career and latest move into the boxing arena. Here's where you can watch the KSI documentary and when it's available.

When is the KSI documentary coming out?

KSI documentary titled 'KSI in Real Life' is out now on Amazon Prime. The one-off feature length special came out at midnight on January 26.

"I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by “hard work”," KSI said of the documentary. "People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do."

The documentary will explore KSI's meteoric career, starting from his beginnings in Watford to when he first started out on Youtube. It aims to show audiences how KSI defied the odds and achieved huge and unexpected success in the business, music, and boxing worlds.

The synopsis reads: "With over 35 million subscribers to his YouTube channels, and recognisable to fans across the world, KSI, aka Olajide Olatunji or ‘JJ’ for short, is one of the most influential online stars of his generation.

"At just 29 years old, his videos have been watched more than eight billion times, having started out as a tenacious 13 year old, building a following online across gaming, boxing, music and raucous adventures with the Sidemen.

"With the release of his #1 second album, preparation for his sold-out European tour and a headline show at The SSE Arena, Wembley, amongst many other significant moments, this year (2021) is the biggest in JJ’s career. Through this intimate documentary we will take the audience inside the world of a global star as he transcends the online world he dominates to become one of this generations most talked about performing artists and prove to his critics he’s here to stay."

Where to watch KSI in real life

KSI in Real Life is available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime now. This means you'll need to have a membership with Amazon to stream it.

If you're a new customer you can subscribe to a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab). After this, a Prime membership will set you back £7.99 a month or £79 per year.

Once a Prime member you can watch the KSI documentary anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the Talk Talk TV set top box, Sky Q, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or on your laptop. You can also download the episodes and then enjoy it on the go offline.

"The extraordinary rise of KSI is a fascinating story of our time," said Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. "This is going to be an unprecedented insight into JJ’s world; how he came to be where he is today, and what’s next.”

How long is the KSI documentary?

KSI in Real Life runs for approximately 90 minutes (1 hour and a half). The 29-year-old teamed up with broadcaster and renowned interviewer Louis Theroux for the documentary which is produced by Mindhouse Productions.

Of KSI, Louis Theroux said: "He is a huge talent, a totally self-created phenomenon who has gone from bedroom bound nerd with a handful of subscribers to an online colossus with fans in the millions, purely through the power of his work ethic and his will to win.

"The documentary will be an opportunity to see another side of JJ, understanding how he got where he is, the world of a premium online content creator today, and a man who has made it his brand never to lose, as he takes on the music business."

