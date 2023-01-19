What is Prime drink? All you need to know about the viral craze

While adults are going wild trying to get their hands on M&S Magic coffee (opens in new tab), there's a beverage in a bottle that kids are still trying to get hold of after it landed in the UK in December - but what is Prime drink and what's all the hype about?

There's often food and drink items that hit shelves and cause a stir among shoppers, whether it's M&S white strawberries (opens in new tab) or Tesco's Avozilla (opens in new tab), and one that is so rare to get hold of it's rarely found stocked on shelves is the Prime drink, which comes in a variety of flavours.

If you are lucky to get hold of a bottle or can, you may have to pay a small fortune - some are reportedly selling for as much as £3,000 a bottle, while one Yorkshire store is said to be giving them away 'free' to kids - or if know a shopkeeper who will set one aside for you, you might be in luck.

What is Prime drink?

Prime drink, known as Prime Hydration, is a range of sports drinks, drink mixes and energy drinks created and marketed by Prime Hydration, LLC. It was developed by American media personality Logan Paul in collaboration with YouTube rapper and boxer KSI. The drinks first went on sale in the US back in early 2022 and the UK didn't receive its first batch of the drinks until December but they sold out almost as soon as they arrived. It was exclusively sold in ASDA but other outlets, such as corner shops, have started selling them.

What is special about Prime drink?

Prime is a sought-after hydration drink and energy drink created by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI - the viral beverage claims to be a 'natural flavoured water' made from 10% coconut water, and contains electrolytes, BCAA for muscle recovery, B vitamins and Antioxidants. Meanwhile, the energy drink contains 200mg of caffeine and 300mg of electrolytes, zero sugar and is suitable for vegans.

Prime hydration comes in different flavours including sell-out strawberry watermelon, meta moon, ice pop, blue raspberry, and tropical punch.

A 12-pack retails at $29.99. online at drinkprime.com (opens in new tab) but there are reports of the packs selling for much more at other retailers.

Some shoppers warn, "The drink is refreshingly sharp and is best took in sips not gulped" and it "tastes like raspberry jelly with a kick" and is best served "chilled from the bottle".

Another happy customer said, "Cheaper than all resellers, although the price should be £2, quite nice tasting, after all the hype, thought it was going to taste like standard energy drinks. Nice alternative."

But a third shopper claimed, "I honestly wouldn't buy it again £14 for a bottle of slush flavoured water."

Can kids drink Prime?

Prime Hydration drinks can be enjoyed by children of all ages because it has natural ingredients, low sugar and great taste but Prime Energy drinks are NOT recommended for children under the age of 18, women who are pregnant or nursing, or people who are sensitive to caffeine. Energy drinks are not recommended for children and teens because of the amount of caffeine, sugars and other ingredients such as herbs and amino acids.

Is Prime an energy drink and what is the difference between Hydration and Energy?

Prime drinks come in two formats - Prime Hydration and Prime Energy . There is no fizz to Prime hydration but Prime energy is carbonated. Both are considered a sports drink, similar to Gatorade and Powerade.

