A Man Called Ove: How to stream it and who is in the cast of its remake A Man Called Otto?

Fans of Oscar winning movie A Man Called Ove are wondering how to stream it and who is in the cast of its remake A Man Called Otto.

The 2015 Swedish movie which scooped Best Foreign Film features a cranky, suicidal retired man who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbours and two-time Best Actor winner Tom Hanks is at the helm of the 2022 remake.

Based on the novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman was published by Forum in 2012, we look at how you can stream the original film and who is starring in the new adaptation...

How to stream A Man Called Ove

A Man Called Ove 2015 is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime. Netflix streams the movie in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Japan and Canada but not in the UK. The 1hr 55 minute film is a wistful, heartwarming tale of unreliable first impressions and a wonderful reminder that life is sweeter when it's shared. The romance drama has a Certificate 15 and is written and directed by Hannes Holm.

Fredrik Backman is a self-described “college drop-out” who says he based the character of Ove, on an argument he had with his own father.

Is there an English version of A Man Called Ove?

Yes, an English version of A Man Called Ove was published in 2013 when it was translated by Henning Koch and reached the New York Times Best Seller list 18 months after its publication and stayed on the list for 42 weeks. The original 2015 movie was filmed in Swedish with subtitles available in other languages including English.

Has A Man Called Ove been made into a movie?

Yes, A Man Called Ove has been made into a movie - first back in 2015 and now in 2022 Tom Hanks is currently filming the new adaptation A Man Called Otto which is expected to hit cinemas this Christmas, December 25th 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. IMDB also lists the release date of the new movie as December 25 in USA and Canada, December 30 in Lithuania and January 6, 2023 in Turkey. A release date for the UK is not yet known.

Marc Forster is director of the new A Man Called Otto movie and features writers Fredrik Backman (novel) David Magee (screenplay). Principal filming began back in February in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and since then scenes have been shot in Western New York (Niagara Falls scenes) and the movie has also been filming in Toledo and Ohio.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO Tom Rothman in a statement, “What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Magee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios. Elizabeth Gabler, myself and Sony have had the privilege of working with all of these giants before, but this time we feel like we hit the lottery.”

You can watch the official trailer for the 2015 film below...

Who is in the new remake A Man Called Otto cast?

The cast of A Man Called Otto stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Tom Hanks as Otto, Rachel Keller and Cameron Britton to name but a few of the stars.

Meanwhile, the cast of A Man Called Ove from its 2015 adaptation features Rolf Lassgård, Bahar Pars, and Filip Berg, Johan Widerberg, Stefan Gödicke, Börje Lundberg, Chatarina Larsson, Klas Wiljergård, Tobias Almborg, and Ida Engvoll.

If you're looking for an adaptation to watch while you wait its release then check out Conversations With Friends or The Essex Serpent on Apple+ TV.