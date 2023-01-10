Tom Hanks A Man Called Otto: Filming locations and is it based on a book?

Tom Hanks returns to the big screen for the comical and moving story of A Man Called Otto as fans ask for filming locations and is it based on a book?

The Catch Me if You Can (opens in new tab) actor is fresh from lending his vocals to the second Pinocchio movie 2022 (opens in new tab) where he voiced Geppetto, and is now playing the title lead Otto Anderson - a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down.

Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places as we look at all you need to know about the film...

Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto filming locations

Fans of Tom Hanks new film A Man Called Otto want to know more about the filming locations and according to Deadline (opens in new tab), the filming began on location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in February 2022 and it wrapped in May 2022. Meanwhile, for fans wanting a more detailed account of where the stars acted out the scenes, Latlong.net (opens in new tab) reports that filming took place in Brecksville, Cuyahoga Valley Nation Park, Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Brecksville Station, Pittsburgh and Toledo.

According to TribLive (opens in new tab), “scenes were filmed at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oakmont in March and in April at Simpson Reinforcing in Arnold." While other locations include Sewickley Cemetery, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Monroeville Senior Citizens Center, North Park and Max’s Allegheny Tavern.”

Tom Hanks can also be seen filming some scenes at Central Union Terminal in Toledo, in the United States. He learns that new neighbours are coming to live in the street of the grumpy Otto who lives on Gilliland Ave, Pennsylvania. And when it comes to learning his new neighbour how to drive a car, he gets behind the wheel in Merchant Street, in Ambridge.

But it wasn't just on set that Tom Hanks appeared - he made headlines in March when he photobombed a bridal shower at Fairmount Pittsburgh hotel right before she was about to hop into a limousine saying, “Hey! My name is Tom Hanks - can I take a photo with the bride?”

At the time wedding photographer Rachel Rowland told WTAE-TV, “We all lost it. The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun!”

Is Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto film based on a book?

Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto film is based on the New York Times bestseller novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman which was published by Forum in 2012. The film is also based on the Swedish film written and directed by Hannes Holm titled A Man Called Ove (opens in new tab).

Who is in the cast of Tom Hanks A Man Called Otto?

Tom Hanks stars in the cast of A Man Called Otto alongside Mariana Treviño as Marisol, Rachel Keller as Sonya and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Tommy.

Speaking of his role, Tom said, "If there's anybody in this movie that is right one hundred percent of the time, it's Otto and I like playing the guy who's always right."

He told Reuters, "“Look, I’m selfish. I’m a selfish actor and I’m competitive and I know a good role when I see one and don’t think anybody else was considered for the role. Because I selfishly said, ‘I know exactly what I want to do here, I know exactly how to be not just cranky but also always correct’."

