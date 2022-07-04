Alexandra Burke announces the birth of her first child with an adorable glimpse of her newborn

The X Factor’s Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first baby with her footballer beau Darren Randolph and shared an adorable snap on Instagram.

The singer first announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with West Ham footballer beau, Darren Randolph, in February.

She shared the news with a lovely Valentine’s Day video on Instagram, revealing that their bundle of joy was due in June. Now the new mother has announced the news of the birth in a very similar way.

Taking to her socials, Alexandra posted a picture of her baby’s tiny feet, which were wrapped in a fluffy blanket, and wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the world our little grape 🥰 We already love you more than words can say 🍇🌎🤍.”

A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandraburke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Famous friends were quick to congratulate her, with Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse writing, “Congratulations mama all the best ❤️.”

Love Island’s Samira Mighty also commented, “Yay congratulations!!"

Meanwhile Olympian and gold medalist Denise Lewis wrote, “Congratulations to you both. Enjoy this precious time ❤️”

The couple, who started dating in May 2021, are yet to reveal their baby’s gender or name but have been very open about Alex's pregnancy journey.

Alexandra had been keeping fans up to date with her growing bump and her pregnancy experiences, even sharing a powerful statement on coming to terms with her changing body.

A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandraburke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ahead of her birth announcement, Alexandra posted a carousel of her baby bump and wrote, “The first three or four months of pregnancy I really struggled accepting all the changes to my body because it was totally out of my control…BUT I now find myself in a totally different head space and I finally feel good about my body.”

Before adding, “Having the blessing of growing a little human these last 9 months has honestly been one of the best feelings in the world.”

Congratulations, Alexandra and Darren!