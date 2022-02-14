X Factor star Alexandra Burke is pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alexandra Burke is pregnant! The X Factor winner took to social media to confirm the fantastic news that she and boyfriend Darren Randolph are expecting.

The 2008 X Factor sensation shared the special baby news in a touching Valentine’s Day video announcement, which she simply captioned, “Due June 2022.”

In the adorable clips, the soon-to-be parents can be seen frolicking in the woods together, with Alexandra cradling her blossoming baby bump with her West Ham goalkeeper kissing it.

Alexandra and Darren initially made their relationship public in May 2021, and they’ve been posting romantic tributes to each other ever since.

Alexandra and Darren have yet to reveal whether they are expecting a boy or a girl, but that hasn’t stopped celeb friends from sending their congratulations.

British pop star Pixie Lott penned, “Oh wowowww!!!!! Massive congratulations!!!!!! 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Awww, Congratulations Mama ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘,” songstress Jamelia chipped in.

“Congrattssss,” JLS singer and fellow X Factor star Oritsé Williams gushed.

Fans have also shared their excitement with one adding, “OMG!!!! Congratulations to the both of you!! Such a wonderful couple!!😍❤️❤️❤️”

Alexandra appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 before returning to musical theatre in recent years; she is due to star in a film based on Tina Turner’s life.

Alexandra’s days on television have been nothing short of remarkable, especially when she shared the stage with Beyonce during the final of her X Factor series.

However, Alex confessed that it wasn’t always pleasant as she shared her experiences with racism in the music industry, notably in relation to her 2008 X Factor win.

Alexandra shared her personal experience on Instagram, saying,”When I first won The X Factor I got told ‘you are going to work 10 times harder because of the colour of your skin. You can’t have braids, you can’t have an afro… you have to have hair that appeals to white people, so people can understand you better’. I was only 19 years old.”

She added, “I got told to bleach my skin, and that was something I refused to do, it is absurd to think someone could say ‘you need to bleach your skin’. Still to this moment it breaks my heart that I was told to do that.”