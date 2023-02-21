Alison Hammond 'engaged' to secret boyfriend after two years together

Alison Hammond is engaged to her boyfriend of almost two years, Ben Hawkins, according to sources close to the couple.

The This Morning host has been in a relationship with the English gardener since 2021, when they first met after she hired him to landscape the backyard of her West Midlands home.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Hawkins’ father, Colin, revealed that the pair "have proposed to one another" but that he’s not aware if they have exchanged rings. The 72-year-old also shared his excitement about the prospect of Alison being his future daughter-in-law, telling the site that, "I love Alison to bits."

"She's the nicest woman we've ever met," he added. "I would love to tell you a load of stories and they are all good, but I can't because she's asked us to keep things private."

Hammond, who rose to fame in 2002 after appearing on the reality TV show, Big Brother, has been notably quiet about her romance with Ben. She did, however, confirm that she’s seeing someone in a recent interview with My Weekly, much to the delight of her loyal fanbase.

(Image credit: Getty)

"There’s someone special," the 48-year-old revealed when asked about her mysterious love life. "If he wants to pop the question, he can pop away."

In another interview with the Sun, Alison also revealed the sweet gesture her mystery man performs every day.

"A year and a half I've been with him, and no one knew! He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!" she gushed.

Alison Hammond was previously married to Noureddine Boufaied, with whom she shares an 18-year-old son named Aidan. It remains unknown when the couple divorced, but it's believed that the Manchester taxi cab driver has been in a relationship with a new person since 2014.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Alison got candid about her idea about what makes a good relationship.

"You can't let that person go," she said. "When I see someone, I think 'that is my person.'"

"Like love at first sight vibes? Was yours love at first sight?" the host asked, prompting Alisoon to reply, "A little bit yeah. I don't think it was love at first sight on their front..."