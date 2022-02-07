We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Alison Hammond married, does she have kids and how did she become famous? Here’s all you need to know about the This Morning host.

Alison Hammond has made her This Morning debut hosting alongside the main presenter Holly Willoughby for the first time in the ITV daytime show’s history as Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Alison normally hosts just the Friday shows alongside Dermot O’Leary but in recent weeks, Alison has been drafted in to cover for both Holly and Phil along with other stars including Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes.

And as the TV presenter becomes a household name, we look at how Alison’s showbiz journey started out…

How did Alison Hammond become famous?

Alison Hammond became famous in 2002 after starring as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother. Despite only spending 15 days inside the house, she became a popular reality star, and two weeks after being evicted, she landed a three-month stint as a showbiz reporter on This Morning and has remained there ever since.

You can watch some of Alison’s funniest TV moments over the years – she has done Strictly Come Dancing, appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Fit Club, I’m A Celebrity, and Stars in their Eyes.

Having hosted competitions and celebrity interviews on the ITV show, last year Alison was promoted to replace Ruth Langsford and was given her own Friday show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Before her Big Brother TV fame, Alison worked as a child actress, cinema usherette and a holiday rep.

But presenting hasn’t always been easy as Alison has had her fair share of hiccups on live TV including a backlash from viewers following a gaffe involving Prince William.

And her This Morning job has been a bittersweet moment for Alison, whose mum died before she landed her Friday slot on the show.

Is Alison Hammond married?

Alison Hammond is not married. The Birmingham-born star previously married cab driver Noureddine Boufaied. The couple have son Aiden together but the pair divorced and in 2014 Alison she got engaged to single dad and security guard Jamie Savage after meeting him online.

But in 2017 she announced that they had parted ways, saying, “We split up. It’s the worst news ever. I don’t think I want anyone else now.”

Alison was briefly involved with audio technician Ben Kusi, who she met on Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

And while it’s not clear if Alison Hammond would like to get married in the future, the daytime TV icon also ‘married’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a hilarious fake ceremony on This Morning back in 2017, with his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart acting as officiant.

Does Alison Hammond have kids?

Alison Hammond has one child, a 17-year-old son called Aiden, who she took with her to the Pride Of Britain Awards last year. They recently celebrated their birthday together as Aiden was born on Alison’s 30th birthday and at the weekend Alison turned 47 and Aiden celebrated turning 17. And while Alison Hammond is no longer married, she has her son who is a beautiful reminder of her relationship.

Alison, shared a snap from their joint celebration on her Instagram. Looking glam in a black dress, looked ecstatically happy as she threw one hand up in the air and clutched a microphone in the other.

She stood alongside her son – dressed in smart trousers and a T-shirt – as he held his hands together in apparent gratitude.

The pair were surrounded by their loved ones as they marked their big days, and they looked to be delivering a speech to those who had joined them as they stood in front of a display of balloons and giant numbers depicting their ages.

She shared, “About last night – 47/17 Two birthdays Mother and son . Aidan was born on my birthday – Every year it’s always been so special sharing our birthdays – so proud of my son he had the best night . ❤️❤️ Can’t wait for 48/18 photo @danwilliams.takeyourshot”

Alison previously revealed she wished she’d had more children. She told OK magazine, “I wish I’d banged out two at the same time. As soon as I had Aidan I went straight on contraception because the doctors encourage you to.

“I wish I hadn’t listened and just banged another baby out then.”

She added, “I’m so disappointed as I always saw myself with five or six kids, not one. I’ve got so much love to give, I need six to share it all around.”

She even offered to be a surrogate to This Morning co-star and soap expert Sharon Marshall.

Alison Hammond weight loss

Alison Hammond had a gastric band to help with her weight loss after Hollywood actor Matt Damon had to help her get up from a broken chair during a TV interview. She lost two stones after taking part in ITV’s Sugar-Free Farm.

The TV star previously opened up on the trauma that she believes started her weight battle.

In extracts from her new book, You’ve Got to Laugh, Alison detailed the Sunday lunch she struggled to eat as a child but felt obliged to clear her plate to avoid any consequences of leaving food uneaten.

“Mum’s great cooking came into its own when she made her Sunday roast, but this Sunday I reached a point when I’d had enough to eat,” she wrote in the book.

“‘I’ve finished, Mum. I don’t want any more,’ I said, even though there was still food on my plate.

“’All right, then,’ Mum said.

Alison continued, “My dad looked up. ‘Eat the rest of your dinner,’ he said sternly. I shook my head. ‘I’ve finished. I don’t want any more.’

“His eyes bored into me and then he started taking his belt off,” she added.

“My eight-year-old self did a quick calculation: If my dad beat me with his belt, my mum would try to protect me and he would overpower her. ‘I’m going to have to eat this food,’ I thought.”

“To keep the peace, and out of self-preservation, I ate every last bit of my dinner,” Alison confessed.

Alison is embracing her body these days and is launching her own curve collection with In The Style.

This Morning is on ITV weekdays from 10am – 12.30pm.