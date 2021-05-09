We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tawny Kitaen, eighties music video legend and star of Bachelor Party, has died aged 59.

Tawny passed away in Newport Beach on Friday, but the cause of her death is unknown.

The star’s children, Wynter and Raine, confirmed the tragic news with a tribute on her social media page.

It read, “We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mum. We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love.

“You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever.’

The actress, model and comedian become a media personality during her years in the limelight, having kickstarted her career in Whitesnake’s “Is This Love” and “Here I Go Again” music videos.

She went on to marry Whitesnake’s lead singer, David Coverdale, in 1989 but the pair split two years later.

Tawny was active on her social media accounts right up until the day the died, thanking a fan for the picture she drew her.

Our thoughts are with Tawny’s family at this difficult time.