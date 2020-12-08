We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC news presenter Tina Daheley has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Kane William-Smith.

The journalist and broadcaster shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, revealing she is over five months pregnant.

Captioning the post, she wrote, ‘Some exciting news to share! Beyond thrilled to be welcoming a new addition to our family in Spring 2021.

‘Thank you @bbcradio2 family for all your lovely messages this morning.’

Tina’s celebrity followers rushed to congratulate her on her and Kane’s lovely news, including Strictly Come Dancing star Clara Amfo.

She wrote, ‘Gorgeous, congrats!‘

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure added, ‘Huge congratulations lovely! So happy for you both!‘

Tina confirmed her engagement to long-term partner Kane in January 2018, sharing a photo of her beautiful diamond ring on Instagram.

She wrote alongside the image, ‘07.01.18 Making plans for the rest of our lives.’

Tina has become a regular presenter on BBC Breakfast, hosting alongside the likes of Louise Minchin and Naga Munchetty, after years of reading the news on the Radio 1 breakfast show.

And – as the daughter of first-generation immigrant parents of Indian heritage, who grew up in Nairobi and Tanzania – she has previously confessed how she had to work even harder than her peers to get to where she is.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, she said, “I was doing the news on BBC Three, finishing at midnight and then coming in to do breakfast, which comes back to what my parents said about having to work two or three times as hard.”

Video of the Week

Speaking of the lack of diversity in the media, she added, “There’s no point having – I’m saying it as I’m saying to my friends – loads of brown privileged people in prominent roles.

“That isn’t really representative. The further up I get in my career I realise there aren’t many people like me. I’m from a very working class background.”