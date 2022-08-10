BBC Radio 2 Live Leeds: line-up confirmed and how to buy tickets

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

BBC Radio 2 Live is making a welcomed return for 2022 following last year's four post-lockdown intimate gigs and fans are wondering who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Summer wouldn't be complete without a festival to round off all festivals and BBC Radio 2 is set to delight fans with its star-studded performers due to take to the stage at Leeds Temple Newsam over the weekend of September 17-18, 2022.

If you missed the chance to get tickets for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend (opens in new tab), or the Capital Summertime Ball (opens in new tab), then you won't want to miss this upcoming music extravaganza and here's all you need to know...

Radio 2 Live Leeds weekend line-up

The line-up confirmed so far for BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds on Saturday 17th September is;

Simple Minds

Tears for Fears

Elbow

Craig David

Bananarama

Ella Henderson

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Kaiser Chiefs

A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The line-up confirmed so far for BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds on Sunday 18th September is;

Robbie Williams (opens in new tab)

Nile Rodgers & Chic

George Ezra

Melanie C (opens in new tab)

Emeli Sande

Mark Owen

Heather Small

Olly Murs (opens in new tab)

A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile the following DJs will be performing in the DJ tent - dates yet to be confirmed - Dermot O'Leary (opens in new tab)'s Alternative Sounds of the 90s, DJ Spoony's Good Groove, Jo Whiley (opens in new tab)'s Shiny Happy Playlist, Gary Davies 80s Mastermix, Take That star Howard Donald, OJ Borg's One Hit Wonders, Revd. Kate Botley's Wedding Disco with OJ Borg, Rylan's Ibiza Anthems, Sara Cox (opens in new tab), Trevor Nelson's Rhythm Nation, plus Zoe Ball (opens in new tab) and Strictly 2022 contestant (opens in new tab) and DJ Richie Anderson.

Radio 2 Live tickets - ticket price and how to buy

Radio 2 Live tickets are priced at £52 (+£4.50 booking fee) per person for General Admission to the event on the chosen day. With the exception of children aged 2 years and under, everyone attending the event will need a valid ticket. Children under 18 are not permitted unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

Enhanced tickets cost £110 (+£4.50) per person if you'd prefer to experience the magic of Radio 2 Live in style. Enhanced ticket holders will benefit from dedicated entrance lanes into the event, a goody bag with official Radio 2 Live at Leeds merchandise, a welcome drink and access to The Sounds Garden which is centrally located between the Main Stage and Radio 2 DJ Tent. The Sounds Garden has views of the Main Stage from less than 150 metres away, with an exclusive bar, luxury toilets, artisan catering units and a screen showing the performances from the Main Stage.

Accessible tickets are also available, those requiring tickets should read the information online.

BBC Radio 2 Live tickets are available to buy on the BBC Radio 2 Live (opens in new tab) website