Billie Faiers has given birth to 'precious' baby girl after 'difficult' pregnancy

Billie Faiers has announced she has given birth to her and husband Greg Shepherd's third child as she shares 'precious' photo with fans.

The former TOWIE star, who is mum to daughter Nelly, eight, and son Arthur, five, has given birth to a baby girl - and the sweet snap shows her cradling the newborn on her chest.

Billie, captioned the image, "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 02~12~22 We are so in love with our precious little darling."

In one of the images doting dad Greg looked on as Billie held her hand.

And sister Sam Faiers was among the first to congratulate the couple, she wrote, "My beautiful baby niece. Auntie loves you so much princess. Welcome to the world.

"You won’t believe how loved you are already. Our little darling. And well done mummy and daddy such a beautiful experience thank you for letting me be a part of it x x x."

Greg revealed that their new baby girl weighed 7lb 10oza and he captioned his snap, "@billieshepherdofficial was amazing. mum and baby are well. Let the family of 5 life begin…"

A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billieshepherdofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And fans have been sharing their joy at their happy news. One fan wrote, "Ahhhhh another little girl! Congratulations Guys! Lots of love to you all 💗💗💗💗"

Another fan put, "Congrats billie and Greg she’s beautiful so happy for you both Arthur has 2 sisters you need a rest now a good sleep."

And a third fan added, "Brilliant poor @gregory_shep will be demented with all the girls telling him what to do big congrats @billieshepherdofficial your family is beautiful xxx💗🤍💗"

Greg also revealed that he had wasted no time in introducing his youngest daughter to football, sitting down with her in his arms as he watched the England match.

He captioned it, "Come on England"

A post shared by Greg Shepherd (@gregory_shep) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Billie previously revealed she suffered a "difficult" pregnancy as she struggled to sleep at night.

"It’s really difficult getting comfortable at night. I’m up all night and I go to the toilet three to four times, so I have very broken sleep. The other morning I was awake from 4am and I couldn’t get back to sleep," she told OK! Magazine.

"When you don’t sleep it affects your whole mood and your day. I think it’s Mother Nature preparing me for those sleepless nights!"