Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: The pop song covers episode by episode

Already hooked on the second season of Bridgerton? As the hit Netflix period drama grips the nation yet again, many fans of the show are curious about the Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack.

It’s safe to say that Bridgerton season 2 has successfully shaken up audiences since it arrived on Netflix in late March. The producers have treated us to some new Bridgerton cast members, plus an addictive new romance to invest in. And yet whilst the Duke is not in Bridgerton this series, there’s the same stand-out features of the first to enjoy – including the stunning stately homes where Bridgerton is filmed and of course, the music.

It’s catchy classic pop song covers were already a huge talking point of the show. And Bridgerton’s music supervisor and composer haven’t disappointed with new gems in the season 2 soundtrack. They’ve shared some juicy behind the scenes information about the famous songs given a makeover this time around and we’ve collated everything you need to know whilst viewing.

Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: Episode by episode

1. Stay Away by Nirvana (Episode 1)

Time: Around minute 11:45 | Cover by: Vitamin String Quartet | Listen on Spotify

The first pop song cover we hear in season 2 is Nirvana’s Stay Away. It plays during a montage of Anthony Bridgerton going about his day. This includes interviewing potential matches, going on dates and having to deal with all the family duties. The aggressive energy of this string cover is different from the usual Bridgerton sounds we hear, mimicking Anthony’s stressed mood and urgency to find a wife.

2. Material Girl by Madonna (Episode 1)

Time: Around minute 27:15 | Cover by: Kris Bowers | Listen on Spotify

For the first ball of season 2, viewers are treated to a stunning rendition of Madonna’s hit Material Girl by the show’s composer, Kris Bowers. The song plays in the background as Lady Danbury – the ball’s host – narrates eligible bachelors for the Sharma sisters. The chorus then ramps up as Queen Charlotte makes her entrance to the ball.

Music supervisor Justin Kamps said of the song: “Getting to have Kris compose [the arrangement] allowed us to tailor it exactly for that moment of the Sharmas’ arrival.”

3. Diamonds by Rihanna (Episode 1)

Time: Around minute 54:21 | Cover by: Hannah V & Joe Rodwell | Listen on Spotify

This song is the perfect soundtrack for Queen Charlotte’s ball naming the diamond of the season. In this ball scene, Queen Charlotte scans the young women in the room as she tries to decide who to name her diamond. The instrumental cover provides the perfect atmosphere as Lady Danbury schemes to get Edwina named – which ultimately works.

4. Dancing On My Own by Robyn (Episode 4)



Time: Around minute 38 | Cover by: Vitamin String Quartet | Listen on Spotify

Kate and Anthony dance for the first time to this instrumental cover of Robyn’s 2010 hit. Music supervisor Justin Kamps said of the song choice: “This song has a great energy to it. At this point in the story, we’re in a situation where Anthony is more publicly courting Edwina. But clearly Kate and Anthony have a connection.

“The lyrics focus on having feelings for someone, but you’re not the one that they’re kissing, and you’re not the one that they’re taking home,” he adds. “I think that reflects both their feelings in that moment. They’re having this dance and shooting these tension-filled looks at each other. There are so many emotions as their eyes dart toward each other. And certain people in the crowd are picking up on the electricity between them.”

5. You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette (Episode 5)



Time: Around minute 51:45 | Cover by: Duomo | Listen on Spotify

After a disastrous dinner at Lady Danbury’s with Lady Mary’s parents, the next morning, the angst of the pair is clear. Kate goes for a horseback ride, while Anthony sits in a bathtub, thinking. The famous Lady Whistledown narrates: “Is it already too late to turn back to duty and away from desire?”

Music supervisor Justin Kramps explained: “It plays at a point where on another show you might have an explosive end to the episode. But instead we have this lovely track that now has this anticipatory feel. Bringing you along as Kate and Anthony discuss what they’re going to do, Kate is begging Anthony to continue with the plan and marry her sister. [Adding to] the emotions that we’re left with after he agrees to do that, this song has a propulsive feeling that brings the viewer along.”

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Episode 6)



Time: Around minute 2:48 | Cover by: Kris Bowers | Listen on Spotify

On the eve of Edwina’s wedding to Anthony, the Sharma sisters and their mother participate in a haldi ceremony, the traditional beginning of Hindu wedding rituals. This cover, from the famous Bollywood film of the same name, is another by the show’s composer, Kris Bowers.

“It’s the first time we’ve included a Bollywood track,” says music supervisor Justin Kramps. “It’s so appropriate because it’s playing during the sequence that features the Haldi ceremony prior to Edwina and Anthony’s wedding and is intercut with Anthony’s bachelor party. There’s been so much excitement about hearing this cover from fans online. We had a unique opportunity to include it, and I’m so glad we did because it will be meaningful to a lot of people feeling like they’re being represented.”

7. Sign of the Times by Harry Styles (Episode 6)



Time: Around minute 17:45 | Cover by: Steve Horner | Listen on Spotify

According to Bridgerton‘s music supervisor, Justin Kramps, this was the hardest cover to get this season. He called it “a pretty difficult clearance.” The song plays during Anthony and Edwina’s wedding ceremony.

Justin added: “Listening to the original song, you might not think that it would work for a bride walking down an aisle. But the cover is just so big, and the strings are flying all over the place; it’s sweeping and soaring and majestic. It really does lend itself to this big moment in someone’s life.”

8. What About Us by Pink (Episode 6)



Time: Around minute 59:27 | Cover by: Duomo | Listen on Spotify

This song is played after Edwina decides not to go through with the wedding and various plotlines move rapidly along at the end of episode 6. Music supervisor Justin Kamps explained: “It felt appropriate because everyone in that situation is kind of left thinking, ‘Okay, well, now what about us? What are we going to do?’

“Edwina’s left the marriage, so what’s going to happen with Anthony, with Kate, with the Sharmas, with the Bridgerton family?,” he adds. “Are they going to be able to weather the scandal? That’s everyone’s question on their mind at that moment.”

9. How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris & Disciples (Episode 7)



Time: Around minute 49:41 | Cover by: Kiris | Listen on Spotify

This cover is played during Anthony and Kate’s highly anticipated sex scene. Aka the moment the whole season has been building up to. The pair can no longer keep their hands off each other and end up making love outdoors, finally consummating their romance. And this song provides the perfect backdrop to the steamy scene.

10. Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus (Episode 8)



Time: Around minute 48.57 | Cover by: Midnight String Quartet | Listen on Spotify

In the final episode, Kate asks Anthony: “Are you going to ask me to dance one last time?” To which he replies: “Are you going to say yes?” He then takes her hand and they walk onto the dance floor. Just as the instrumental cover of Miley Cyrus’ hit begins.

The lyrics of the hit song make perfect sense for the duo too. As they end up declaring their love for one another in the garden as fireworks explode around them.

What song is the Bridgerton theme song?

The main title theme of Bridgerton was composed by Kris Bowers, who is the main composer for the show. When scoring season one, his goal was to find the “sound of Bridgerton.” His task from show creator Chris Van Dusen was to create music with a modern, “fresh take on the Regency period.”

Speaking about how he came up with the theme song, Kris Bowers revealed: “The fun thing about it is that it wasn’t initially written as the theme song. It was written as a piece to play during the ball where Daphne and Simon first dance together under the fireworks at the Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens.

“It took a second to find that theme, something that worked for that moment, because Chris [Van Dusen] wanted something that felt modern. We wrote it to the BPM [beats per minute] of Daphne’s and Simon’s dancing and created something that functioned similarly to a pop song. When it came time to write the main title, I tried a few different ideas, reworking other parts of other themes, including the Lady Whistledown theme, Daphne’s theme, and Daphne and Simon’s theme.

“And at some point, Chris asked the music editor to try cutting that little piece of music from the ball into the main title and just fell in love with the way it worked.”

Video of the Week: