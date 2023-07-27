Cat Deeley gives honest glimpse of ‘painful’ playdates with kids - and it's totally relatable

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cat Deeley proves even stars can't avoid an injury during a sweet playdate with the kids.

The TV presenter is mum-of-two to sons, Milo, six, and James, four, and like most mums right now, she juggles work with family life as she looks for things to do with the kids over the summer holidays.

And she shared on Instagram some clips of her "typical day with the boys", which she captioned, "Peace & pottery, but first just a little pain…" And from the off, Cat first gets hit in the eye before taking her sons to pottery painting session.

Supervising them painting pottery - which included a mug, a transformer and an egg cup holder - Cat advises, "I'm just going [to paint] over his wing because you've got to let them dry."

The camera cuts to Cat encouraging learning through the paint by numbers experience. She asks, "What number is that James?" To which he replies, "92"

"So that looks like red..." she prompts and he proceeds to paint his mug with red splodges.

A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) A photo posted by on

But while the pottery painting appeared to go mishap free, after returning from the session, sat on the sofa, Cat asks her son, "What is it?" as he points to her eyelid.

"Paint," James replies. To which Cat asks, "From where?" and he says, "From the painting shop."

But Cat took it all in her stride and responded, "Oh no, who put it there?"

Her son confessed, "Me...by accident". Top marks for the child's honesty, right?!

(Image credit: Getty)

And parents can relate. One mum wrote, "That was me yesterday with my daughter.."

Another put, "'By accident' lol how many times have we heard our kids say this! Great video x"

A third fan added, "but the raspberry made it all OK" referencing the 'raspberry kiss' he blew onto his mum at the end of the clip.

And a fourth Instagram follower added a funny comment, "I had a toe that was sticking up was going to have an operation on it, until my great nephew jumped on it now toe back in place no problem, just strapped up was sore for a while NHS saved some money."

Cat, who previously admitted she hadn't told her son Milo she was pregnant again when she was expecting James, has recently been spending plenty of quality time with both her kids.

She lives them with husband Patrick Kielty at their north London home and they've recently been enjoying days out including exploring places like Warwick Castle.