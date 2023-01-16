Chrissy Teigen and John Legend confirm arrival of rainbow baby with adorable announcement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have reportedly welcomed their new baby, with the news being shared with fans in the sweetest way.

The music star and model, who confirmed they were expecting (opens in new tab) in August 2022, are believed to have become parents once again, with John reportedly confirming the news of their new arrival during a private concert on Friday.

According to People, The All Of Me hitmaker is said to have revealed that Chrissy had given birth a little one that morning, although the pair are yet to publicly share the news on social media.

John told fans at the gig that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" and had spent a "lot of time" at the hospital as he informed them that Chrissy welcomed ""the little baby this morning".

"What a blessed day," he reportedly added.

One fan who attended the concert took to Twitter after the show to write, "@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning."

Chrissy and John are already parents to six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son, Miles. The pair also suffered the loss of their baby son Jack back in October 2020, with Chrissy having a miscarriage at 20 weeks, making their new arrival a rainbow baby (opens in new tab).

The term rainbow baby is usually used when a healthy baby is born after the loss of a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

Chrissy announced that she was pregnant again with a poignant Instagram post, alongside a photograph of her growing bump.

Admitting that she was apprehensive about telling the world that she was pregnant again following the loss of Jack, she wrote, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

She added, "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"