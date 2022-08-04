Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant again almost two years after losing son Jack
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Chrissy Teigen has announced she is pregnant with her first rainbow baby (opens in new tab) - almost two years after losing her baby son Jack.
The star shared her happy news with fans on Instagram in an emotional post in which she admitted she breathes a "sign of relief" every day she hears the baby's heartbeat.
Chrissy and John, who are already parents to daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three, lost their third baby son Jack (opens in new tab) back in October 2020 following a miscarriage (opens in new tab).
But almost two years later and the couple are due to become parents again.
She uploaded a snap of her growing baby bump to Instagram and captioned it, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.
She added, "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
And both friends and fans have shared their happiness at the couple's fabulous news. One wrote, "Congrats! So happy for you guys."
Another put, "Congratulations to you guys!!! This post made me so happy for you all!!!"
And a third added, "Congratulations 💞 Love you guys 🫶🏼 you are so strong."
Chrissy recently took her kids to France with husband John who was performing at a show in Carcassonne.
Chrissy had previously announced back in May that she had just finished a new round of in vitro fertilisation in the hope of getting pregnant again.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
“I finished my IVF (opens in new tab) part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that,” Teigen told Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.
And as part of preparing her body for another attempt at motherhood, Chrissy revealed she was one year sober.
She shared, "I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.
“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I ― get this ― quit drinking! Sigh. Anyhow I feel really good.”
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Where is Home & Away filmed?
Fans of the Australian-based soap are wondering where is Home & Away filmed?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where can I watch Marriage? Nicola Walker new BBC drama release date and cast confirmed
Marriage is a new drama starring Nicola Walker as fans want to know when it starts.
By Selina Maycock • Published