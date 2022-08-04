Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant again almost two years after losing son Jack

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Chrissy Teigen has announced she is pregnant with her first rainbow baby (opens in new tab) - almost two years after losing her baby son Jack.

The star shared her happy news with fans on Instagram in an emotional post in which she admitted she breathes a "sign of relief" every day she hears the baby's heartbeat.

Chrissy and John, who are already parents to daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three, lost their third baby son Jack (opens in new tab) back in October 2020 following a miscarriage (opens in new tab).

But almost two years later and the couple are due to become parents again.

She uploaded a snap of her growing baby bump to Instagram and captioned it, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

She added, "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

And both friends and fans have shared their happiness at the couple's fabulous news. One wrote, "Congrats! So happy for you guys."

Another put, "Congratulations to you guys!!! This post made me so happy for you all!!!"

And a third added, "Congratulations 💞 Love you guys 🫶🏼 you are so strong."

Chrissy recently took her kids to France with husband John who was performing at a show in Carcassonne.

Chrissy had previously announced back in May that she had just finished a new round of in vitro fertilisation in the hope of getting pregnant again.

“I finished my IVF (opens in new tab) part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that,” Teigen told Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

And as part of preparing her body for another attempt at motherhood, Chrissy revealed she was one year sober.

She shared, "I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I ― get this ― quit drinking! Sigh. Anyhow I feel really good.”